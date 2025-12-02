Petlibro Unveils the First Christmas Tree That's 'Lit By Sh*t'

No string lights or tinsel needed, this 73-foot-tall digital tree projection is powered by cat poop beginning Wednesday, December 10th. When real cats use their Luma Smart Litter Box, an ornament lights up on the larger-than-life illumination. The experience mirrors the AI-powered information the Luma Smart Litter Box provides cat parents each time their pet visits the Luma. Because pet parents and Petlibro know, the best data about your cat's well-being is in their dumps.

"This playful activation brings to life Petlibro's latest innovation, Luma, that uses our self-developed AI technology to turn each trip your cat takes to the litter box into a powerful examination of their well-being," said York Wu, CEO of Petlibro. "Luma unlocks critical cat parent knowledge, sharing insights like AI Waste Analysis that tell you what your cat did, when, and how much, so owners can act upon changes in their pet's routine."

While Lit By Sh*t is meant to bring cheeky cheer to the holidays, Petlibro's mission to foster better cat care is the real reason to be joyful this season. The brand has designated EveryCat Health Foundation , the world's only nonprofit focused solely on feline health internationally, as the beneficiary of this campaign to fundraise for groundbreaking cat health research with an initial donation from Petlibro of $22,222. Inspired by their mission? Head to petlibro.com/donationdump December 10th - 16th to make a contribution to EveryCat Health Foundation of $22, $222, or any other amount. Because after all, the magic lies in the number two.

The Lit By Sh*t tree will light up every evening (if nature calls) from Wednesday, December 10 th, through Tuesday, December 16 th, at 6 th Avenue and Waverly Place near Washington Square Park. In the holiday spirit, dogs and their parents are welcome too.

through Tuesday, December 16 at 6 Avenue and Waverly Place near Washington Square Park. Not heading to New York City this holiday? Experience Lit By Sh*t on Petlibro's Instagram and head to petlibro.com/donationdump to make a difference in cat health research.

and head to to make a difference in cat health research. See here for additional Lit By Sh*t visuals.

Data Dumps Campaign

To further spotlight Luma's cat care insights, Petlibro is introducing "Data Dumps" - a national paid media digital out-of-home campaign that turns cat dumps into digital data displays starting Monday, December 8th. Data Dumps was inspired by the Luma Smart Litter Box, designed to handle scooping while still giving cat parents a real-time look at their pet's well-being.

The brand is showcasing how the Luma Smart Litter Box's AI-powered visual detection and triple-layer safety protection provide real-time insights to your cat's well-being every time they visit the Luma.

See here for Data Dumps visuals.

Lit By Sh*t and Data Dumps were created in partnership with creative agency, nice&frank .

The Luma Smart Litter Box is available now on Petlibro.com and Amazon , with in-store availability at PetSmart in early 2026. For more information about Petlibro, visit www.petlibro.com .

About Petlibro

Founded in 2019, Petlibro has revolutionized the pet tech space with its smart, design-forward technology, built to strengthen the bond between pets and their people. From automatic feeders and connected fountains to AI-powered cameras, Petlibro's award-winning innovations transform everyday care into meaningful connection, making modern pet parenting effortless, safe, and smart.

