Available in nearly 400 stores, the in-store debut features a branded display showcasing Petlibro's growing smart pet tech portfolio

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart pet care is no longer a novelty—it's the new standard. Petlibro is expanding into select PetSmart stores and online, with broader distribution planned later this year. The expansion brings its newest innovation, the Luma Smart Litter Box, to more pet parents, further expanding access to AI-powered cat care that delivers real-time waste insights and greater peace of mind.

Petlibro Expands Access to AI-Powered Luma Smart Litter Box with PetSmart Launch

Petlibro's growing presence at PetSmart reflects rising demand for smart pet care technology. The Luma Smart Litter Box builds on the brand's broader portfolio of app-connected products designed to surface the hidden signals in a pet's daily health.

More consumers are tracking their own health and wellness, and that proactive mindset is extending to their pets. Pet parents increasingly expect products that do more than automate routines. They want visibility into patterns, behaviors, and potential health changes. Petlibro's ecosystem of intelligent products is designed to meet that need, providing real-time data that helps pet parents stay informed and connected.

Launched in November, the Luma Smart Litter Box ($599.99) pairs AI-powered visual detection with four-layer safety protection to provide hands-free cleaning and advanced monitoring for up to 10 cats. The system delivers 24/7 odor control, tracks individual visits, distinguishes between waste types, and alerts owners to changes in usage patterns through the Petlibro app, turning daily litter box activity into actionable insights.

"This expansion represents another important step in our mission to revolutionize pet care," said York Wu, CEO of Petlibro. "Our partnership with PetSmart expands access to intelligent pet technology as we continue building an ecosystem designed to help keep pets healthier and families better informed."

The Luma Smart Litter Box is available now at PetSmart.com and in select PetSmart stores nationwide. To browse Petlibro's full line of products, visit www.petlibro.com .

About Petlibro

Founded in 2019, Petlibro has revolutionized the pet tech space with its smart, design-forward technology, built to strengthen the bond between pets and their people. From automatic smart feeders and connected fountains to AI-powered cameras, Petlibro's award-winning innovations transform everyday care into meaningful connection, making modern pet parenting effortless, safe, and smart.

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SOURCE Petlibro