PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic Opens in Portland, Maine

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant, bustling downtown Portland is expanding its veterinary service capabilities with PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic, an after-hours and weekend urgent care facility for pets. Providing care for non-life-threatening conditions, PetMedic offers patient care to complement pet owners' trusted family veterinarians and alleviate the case overload at emergency hospitals. Interior renovations on the clinic, located at 181 Marginal Way, are scheduled to begin in January, with a grand opening scheduled for March.

The urgent care model in human healthcare has exploded in recent years but the veterinary medicine model is relatively new. PetMedic is a leader in this growing trend and is the first of its kind in Portland. PetMedic joins partners Dr. Nir Ben-Ari, an emergency veterinarian and practice owner of PetMedic in Watertown, Mass. and Rarebreed Veterinary Partners in Portland. "The urgent care model fulfilled a critical need in human medicine by allowing emergency rooms to concentrate on treating critical cases and allowing urgent care clinics to treat non-emergency cases in a timely manner," Dr. Ben-Ari said. "I spent several years as an emergency veterinarian and saw firsthand that many of these patients' needs could be met in an outpatient, urgent care environment."

"We realize that emergency hospitals and general veterinary practices are inundated with patients that need veterinary care and so this urgent care model will alleviate some of that overflow," said Dan Espinal, CEO of Rarebreed Veterinary Partners. "Our purpose is simply to lend a helping hand to our veterinary colleagues."

PetMedic will not perform routine services provided by general veterinary practices, such wellness visits or administer vaccinations. Think of PetMedic like a "mini-ER" complete with a surgery suite and state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment. Pet owners can make same day appointments conveniently online and get access to their pet's record online after their visit to bring to their family veterinarians. As with all Rarebreed Veterinary Partners hospitals, an unparalleled healthcare team and client-centric approach will be top priority. "We will provide the highest quality and balanced work option for emergency veterinarians and healthcare teams and the highest quality and convenient medical care for our patients," Espinal said.

The Rarebreed Veterinary Partners team looks forward to bringing the urgent care model to life with PetMedic in Portland and offering a much-needed service to the veterinary community.

Rarebreed Veterinary Partners is a thriving community of veterinary hospitals that goes the extra mile to create exceptional work experiences, one partnership at a time. We pride ourselves in building trusted, lasting relationships with our partners. We continue to create a broad network of practices that value healthcare teams, provide compassionate care and offer the innovation and tools necessary for them to grow, improve and maximize relationships.

