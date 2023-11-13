PetMeds® Announces the Formation of Veterinarian Advisory Board

News provided by

PetMed Express Inc

13 Nov, 2023, 10:40 ET

Veterinary professor and industry luminary, Dr. Lori Teller, will lead the Board as it oversees company initiatives and fosters collaboration within the veterinary community

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PetMed Express, Inc. (PetMeds®, NASDAQ: PETS), Your Trusted Pet Health Expert™, today announced the creation of its Veterinarian Advisory Board to help the company improve outcomes for pets and pet parents across the United States.

The Board will be made up of expert voices in the veterinary space who offer a unique perspective on pet care and wellbeing.

"At PetMeds, we believe every pet deserves to live a long, happy, healthy life, and veterinary care is a significant part of this reality," said Matt Hulett, CEO of PetMeds. "Veterinarians offer an unparalleled depth of knowledge, insight, and first-hand experience that is invaluable to the work that we do, and we're honored to have this talented group of experts weighing in on our strategies and guiding our business practices."

Lori Teller, DVM, DABVP (canine/feline), CVJ - clinical professor of telehealth at the Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences (TAMU) - will chair the newly formed Veterinarian Advisory Board.

"Dr. Teller is especially qualified to lead critical discussions surrounding the latest advancements in pet care, the challenges faced by pet owners, and the evolving needs of pets and pet parents," Hulett explains. "Her passion for teaching, along with her interest in telemedicine and its utilization in the veterinary field, will play an essential role in the Board's oversight endeavors."

For more than 30 years, PetMeds has fostered a close relationship with the veterinary community. The installation of the company's new Veterinarian Advisory Board further solidifies this commitment by providing a platform for pet care providers to listen, engage and voice their opinions on the critical work PetMeds is doing within the industry.

"By establishing this Veterinarian Advisory Board, PetMeds is making a real commitment to the veterinarian community," Dr. Teller said. "It's an exciting move that will surely lead to more meaningful collaborations between veterinarians and the broader pet care industry, and provide additional tools and resources that will benefit pets and pet parents alike."

PetMeds invites its stakeholders, including pet parents and veterinarians, to take part in this collaborative effort. If you are interested in learning more about the PetMeds Veterinarian Advisory Board, you can direct your inquiry to [email protected].

ABOUT PETMEDS
Founded in 1996, PetMeds® (petmeds.com), Your Trusted Pet Health Expert™, provides fast, convenient, and helpful service to over 10 million pet parents nationwide. PetMeds makes pet care easier and more affordable by offering premium pet food and treats, prescriptions, and over-the-counter medications, as well as everyday pet products, online at PetMeds.com and via phone at 1-800-PetMeds. PetMeds customers can address their comprehensive pet healthcare needs at PetMeds.com with access to Pumpkin® pet insurance and same-day VetLive® telehealth appointments. Insurance policies are marketed by PetMeds Insurance Services, LLC (NPN #20790781). PetCareRx® (petcarerx.com) is a wholly owned subsidiary of PetMeds.

SOURCE PetMed Express Inc

Also from this source

PetMeds® Announces Its Second Quarter Financial Results

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS)("PetMeds" or "Company"), Your Trusted Pet Health Expert™, today announced its financial results for its second...
PetMeds® Teams Up with Pumpkin® to Help Make Pet Care Simple and Affordable

PetMeds® Teams Up with Pumpkin® to Help Make Pet Care Simple and Affordable

PetMed Express, Inc. (PetMeds®, NASDAQ: PETS), Your Trusted Pet Health Expert™, announced today that its more than 2 million active customers now...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.