Petnow Forms U.S. Partnership to Advance Digital Pet Identification Across North America

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Petnow Inc., a leading AI-based pet biometrics technology company, announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Pet Biometrics Corp., a U.S.-based company, to jointly pursue opportunities in the North American public sector. The partnership will support participation in government procurement programs for pet identification, registration, and licensing projects across major U.S. cities.

The agreement establishes a strategic collaboration framework to jointly respond to government RFPs (Requests for Proposals), beginning with New York City and expanding to other key municipalities nationwide. Pet Biometrics Corp. will serve as the local operational arm, focusing on regulatory compliance, relationship development with local and federal agencies, and preparation of competitive proposals for pet identification programs.

This partnership represents a significant step for Petnow as it strengthens its presence in the U.S. pet tech sector, particularly within the emerging field of digital pet identity and verification.

Under the collaboration, Petnow will provide its core biometric identification technologies, including nose print recognition for dogs, facial recognition for cats, and system integration and data management capabilities. Proven and commercialized across Asia, these AI-powered solutions will be localized to meet U.S. public sector standards, enhancing accuracy, duplication prevention, and data integrity in pet registration systems.

"Our collaboration with Pet Biometrics Corp. provides a structured pathway into the U.S. public market, starting with New York City," said Joonho Lim, CEO of Petnow Inc. "This agreement marks the beginning of a long-term partnership that may evolve into a joint venture to better serve the North American pet ecosystem."

About Petnow Inc.

Petnow Inc. has commercialized smartphone-based biometric recognition technology that identifies pets using dog nose prints and cat facial patterns. Its Petify platform enables secure digital identification for pet registration, loss prevention, insurance data verification, and veterinary record management. Petnow is building a global digital pet ID infrastructure to connect public and private systems, advancing safety, accountability, and trust in pet ownership worldwide.

SOURCE Petnow