Petnow: The Only ID App for Dogs and Cats Is Coming to MWC Barcelona

The AI-driven animal welfare-friendly biometric identification app is coming to selected European countries.

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petnow Inc. announced that it will be showcasing the world's the first and the only service that identifies dogs and cats just using the app in MWC Barcelona, as well as releasing the app in Spain, France, Germany, and the UK along with the support for those countries. The Petnow app automatically scans the feature information on the faces of dogs and cats, that are two most raised pet animals, for identification.

Petnow - The first & only app to identify cats and dogs is coming to MWC 2023.

Dr. Jesse Joonho Lim, the CEO of Petnow Inc. said, "We are proud to introduce our Petnow app in more languages for the broader area, and we trust that it will be able to stand out as a supplement or replacement of the microchips, tags, and collars as the biometric information of the animals is permanent and unique to each individual animal."

Dr. Ken Daehyun Pak, the co-founder of Petnow also quoted, "The 99% accurate biometric identification solution can be used in various applications, and we are looking forward to meeting with various players in the pet industry, as well as government departments and organizations that would like to adopt our solution during the MWC Barcelona event."

The Petnow app is available for download in Spain, France, Germany, and the UK starting on Feb 28, 2023. It is provided for free for pet households to try out the latest pet biometric identification solution. The company will be showcasing at the booth 7A62 in Hall 7 of Fira Barcelona Gran Via in MWC Barcelona.

About Petnow Inc.: Petnow Inc. is a pet identification development company based in Seoul, Republic of Korea. The company published the first paper about AI-driven identification of dogs using nose prints on IEEE Access in March 2021, followed by being selected as an Honoree of the Best of Innovation at CES 2022.

Petnow Inc. has been working with government departments and insurance companies in Korea to have its pet identification solution included in the national pet registry and used for introducing more affordable pet insurance plans to lower the burdens of vet bills.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002080/Petnow_MWC_Press_release.jpg

SOURCE Petnow Inc.