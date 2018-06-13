Petplan Releases "Pet Insurance 101" Guide

This free guide walks pet parents through a quick "pet insurance personality" quiz and a handy checklist to determine what kind of pet coverage best suits their pets' needs. Facts, figures, and FAQs provide objective benchmarks to help consumers make the best choice for their unique situation.

"We know that about 95 percent of pet parents consider their pets to be part of the family,"* said Keith Guse, Petplan's director of content. "Even though 2 million cats and dogs are protected by pet insurance in North America, it's estimated that 99 percent of pets are still uninsured.** We created this guide to educate pet parents on the benefits of pet insurance and how it works."

The American Pet Products Association estimates that pet parents in the United States will spend more than $72 billion this year on pet industry expenditures, with an estimated $17 billion on veterinary care.

"Advances in veterinary medicine mean pets have more treatment options than ever, but the cost of pet healthcare can rival that of humans," said Petplan staff veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Maniet. "With so many excellent treatment options to help sick and injured pets return to healthy, happy lives, pet insurance can provide the financial freedom to make pet health decisions without worrying about the cost. Petplan's 'Pet Insurance 101' guide gives pet parents the tools to make the best decision for their family."

To download Petplan's "Pet Insurance 101" guide, click here. For more information about how Petplan can protect your pets, visit Petplan.com or call 866.467.3875.

*According to a 2016 survey by Harris Poll.

**According to the 2018 North American Pet Health Insurance Association yearly report.

ABOUT PETPLAN

Petplan has built an industry-leading pet insurance policy for pet parents who demand a higher pedigree of care for their best friends. We've leveraged 40 years of global experience to create completely customizable coverage pet parents can feel confident in, and world-class claims service that operates 24 hours a day, every day.

Petplan's innovative approach to pet insurance has been recognized by Forbes, Financial Times, Bloomberg, Inc. magazine, Smart CEO, the Communicator Awards, Ernst & Young and many others.

Petplan policies are underwritten in the United States by XL Specialty Insurance Company and in Canada by XL Specialty Insurance Company - Canadian Branch. The company is rated A+ by S&P (2018). Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions. For more information about Petplan pet insurance, visit Petplan.com or call 866.467.3875.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petplan-releases-pet-insurance-101-guide-300665185.html

SOURCE Petplan

Related Links

http://www.gopetplan.com/

