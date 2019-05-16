Petplan Tops 200,000 Active Subscriptions

PHILADELPHIA, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Petplan, one of North America's leading providers for dog and cat health insurance, announced today that it reached more than 200,000 active subscriptions.

"Today is about thanking everyone who worked tirelessly to achieve this major milestone," said Petplan CEO Paul Guyardo. "The biggest thank you goes to our loyal pet parents who share our passion for pet health."

In the past year, total Petplan subscriptions have grown by nearly 15 percent – the fastest and most significant growth since 2015. The company attributes this growth to heightened awareness of having the most comprehensive coverage, an increased focus on digital marketing and the launch of new, exclusive partnerships with the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) and the Ontario SPCA (OSPCA) and Humane Society.

"Petplan's comprehensive coverage, commitment to exemplary customer service, and speed of claims reimbursement made them the perfect fit," said AAHA CEO Michael Cavanaugh, DVM, DABVP (Emeritus).

"We partnered with Petplan because they consistently demonstrate their passion for animal wellness and commitment to helping animals in need of a new home," said Daryl Vaillancourt, Chief of Humane Programs and Community Outreach, OSPCA and Humane Society.

In addition to having the most comprehensive coverage in one simple plan, Petplan differentiates itself with unparalleled 24/7 customer service.

"I cannot say enough good things about my experience with Petplan," said Jill Bristow, a pet parent to Abbey, a mix-breed dog, and Oliver and Maui, two mixed-breed cats. "Knowing someone is always available is a relief. They feel like family to me."



ABOUT PETPLAN

Petplan is a leading provider of pet health insurance subscriptions in the United States and Canada. A subscription is defined as one policy. For 13 years, Petplan has pioneered many changes in the industry forcing competitors to follow suit. The company was the first pet health insurance provider to offer a Covered for Life® advantage, accept pets of any age and not have broad exclusions for hereditary and chronic conditions.

Petplan policies are administered by Fetch Insurance Services, LLC (Fetch Insurance Agency, LLC in Michigan), d/b/a Petplan (Petplan Insurance Agency, LLC in California) and underwritten by XL Specialty Insurance Company in the U.S. and XL Specialty Insurance Company – Canadian Branch in Canada.

Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions. For more information about Petplan pet health insurance, visit GoPetplan.com.

