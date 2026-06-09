petpogo Redefines Pet AI Tech at "The Woof Cup" in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the countdown to the 2026 World Cup begins, a unique football frenzy took over San Jose. Over the weekend, dozens of pet families gathered at Discovery Meadow for The Woof Cup, an innovative pet soccer tournament hosted by petpogo. The two-day event concluded with high-spirited games, interactive challenges, and two lucky pups walking away with grand championship prizes.

The top three winners are recognized during the awards ceremony on day two of The Woof Cup 2026. A large crowd of spectators gathers to cheer on competitors at The Woof Cup 2026, the first pet soccer games. A player fits his dog with PetPhone, the AI-powered smartphone designed for pets.

More than just a fun weekend, The Woof Cup served as petpogo's first hands-on consumer activation in the North American market, acting as a dynamic bridge to connect its flagship product, PetPhone, with local consumers. As the dedicated pet service brand and ecosystem app under uCloudlink (Nasdaq: UCL), petpogo seamlessly pairs with the PetPhone hardware to create a complete, closed-loop system for bidirectional communication between pets and their owners.

The event generated impressive market buzz and media traction. Pet Pals TV, the prominent American pet media network, captured the action live on-site, showcasing the passionate canine players to a broader audience. Meanwhile, the excitement rippled across digital spaces, sparking trending discussions and earning high recommendations within passionate pet communities on Facebook and Reddit.

The absolute highlight for attendees was the live demonstration of PetPhone's latest v1.09 firmware update, which introduces two groundbreaking features: Mood & Motion Detection and Emotion Analysis. While traditional smart collars on the market are strictly limited to basic GPS tracking or unreliable "pet translators," petpogo breaks the mold. Backed by uCloudlink's robust technology foundation and powered by advanced behavioral AI, PetPhone enables pets to "proactively" broadcast their real-time emotional and physical states to the petpogo app during everyday moments.

"We are here to shift the paradigm of pet tech from passive tracking to active, emotional understanding," said a petpogo spokesperson. "The Woof Cup gave us invaluable firsthand feedback from American pet parents. This event is just our first footprint in North America. We are committed to continuous optimization to become the most trusted companion for millions of pet families."

CONTACT: Albee Yang, [email protected]

SOURCE uCloudlink Group Inc.