Petra Albuschus named as next Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Sustainability for Autoliv

News provided by

Autoliv

24 May, 2023, 02:26 ET

STOCKHOLM, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, announces that Petra Albuschus will join the company as Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Sustainability and will become a member of the Autoliv Executive Management Team. She will succeed Per Ericson who will retire.

Petra Albuschus joins Autoliv from Swedish retail company ICA Gruppen AB where she serves as Chief Human Resources Officer and a member of the ICA Gruppen executive management team. In her career, Petra has accumulated valuable leadership and logistics experience from ICA Gruppen and from Procter & Gamble.

Petra is expected to begin her employment by Autoliv no later than November 15, 2023, and will report to Mikael Bratt, President and CEO of Autoliv.

"I am pleased to welcome Petra to Autoliv. Her expertise and experience in leadership and management development from global roles in retail and consumer goods will be a valuable addition to the Autoliv management team," said Mikael Bratt, President and CEO of Autoliv.

Petra succeeds Per Ericson who will retire.

"From managing the task force that addressed the challenges related to the pandemic to the formalization and announcement of our climate targets, I would like to thank Per Ericson for his valued contributions to Autoliv," Mikael Bratt continued.

Inquiries: 

Media: Gabriella Ekelund, Tel +46 (70) 612 64 24
Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 71
Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 14

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Autoliv

Also from this source

Petra Albuschus named as next Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Sustainability for Autoliv

Autoliv and NIO to develop safety technology for future electric vehicles

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.