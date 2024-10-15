Petra Automotive Products and Meineke MDPCI Announce Exciting New Partnership

CYPRESS, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petra Automotive Products, a leader in automotive maintenance chemicals, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Meineke MDPCI. This collaboration combines Petra's top-tier products and programs with the expansive resources of the MDPCI Co-Op, providing an unbeatable value for Meineke franchise owners.

Petra's solutions are designed to increase customer retention and profitability, offering a full suite of services that includes nationwide coverage, expert training, point-of-sale (POS) materials, and equipment to enhance the overall service experience. Plus, Petra backs its offerings with an industry-leading lifetime warranty, ensuring quality and peace of mind for customers and business owners alike.

Brendan Sullivan, owner of four Meineke locations in the Kansas City area, shared his positive experience at a recent dealer meeting, stating, "Petra has provided outstanding service, consistent quarterly training, and excellent equipment. This has significantly boosted my revenues and profits. I highly recommend them!"

Jason Shively, President of Meineke Dealers Purchasing Co-Op, added "Inside the Meineke Dealers Purchasing Cooperative we look for solutions to problems the Meineke dealers raise. One issue raised is scheduled maintenance service offerings and how to do more of them. The Petra program provides solutions by having two different levels of offerings we believe are a strong fit for every Meineke dealer."

The partnership will offer both an Xcelerate program, with product-only being the introductory offer at a lower price point, or the full Petra solution that comes with training, premium chemicals and options of equipment.

"Working with the Petra team over the past several years they have been continuous with their passion for their product, training and their charity of placing young adults into the automotive repair field. The hope with the training is that Meieke dealers can elevate their performance with scheduled maintenance from fluid exchanges to system cleanings. I, and the entire MDPCI team, look forward to helping this newly-formed partnership grow and continue for many years," said Shivley.

For Meineke franchise owners, this partnership opens the door to seamless integration of Petra's premium maintenance programs, helping service centers not only meet, but exceed, customer expectations.

About Petra Automotive Products:

Petra Automotive Products is family-owned and headquartered in Cypress, Texas, just outside Houston. Since 2010, the company's mission has been to create automotive maintenance products and services that facilitate superior vehicle performance and provide world-class customer service through automotive dealers, auto chains, and independent vehicle repair facilities. To date, Petra has created over 360 offerings and is the fastest growing premium automotive products manufacturer in the world, delivering Petra branded products to 37 countries worldwide. Since its inception, Petra has continued to build product strength and value by offering innovative warranty programs and vehicle maintenance training. To learn more, visit www.petraautoproducts.com or call 1-888-Petra-61.

