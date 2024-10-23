Petra Automotive Products Partners with Christian Brothers Automotive as Preferred Premium Chemical Provider

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petra Automotive Products is proud to announce its new partnership with Christian Brothers Automotive (CBA), becoming a preferred premium chemical provider for CBA franchise locations nationwide. This collaboration provides franchise owners with access to Petra's top-tier chemical solutions, OEM-approved fluid exchange equipment, and comprehensive service support.

As part of this program, CBA franchise owners will benefit from high-quality chemical offerings backed with a lifetime warranty, and ongoing training for advisors and technicians. Additionally, the program includes marketing support and resources designed to enhance franchise operations, improve customer retention, and drive profitability.

"By working alongside Petra Automotive Products, we are thrilled to offer leading class products and services to Christian Brothers locations to continue to set us apart in the automotive industry," said Allison Hinojosa, Director of Purchasing, Christian Brothers.

This strategic partnership underscores Christian Brothers Automotive's commitment to delivering exceptional service by offering their customers the very best in automotive care. Petra's premium chemical solutions, backed by cutting-edge equipment and a nationwide network, will support CBA's service centers in continuing to offer industry-leading services.

"Christian Brothers Automotive holds an esteemed reputation in the automotive industry," said Arnold Gacita Jr., VP of Sales & Marketing for Petra Automotive Products. "We are proud to partner with their organization and franchisees, providing the tools and resources they need to grow their business and offer premium services to their customers."

For more information on this partnership and program details, visit www.petraautoproducts.com or contact [email protected].

About Petra Automotive Products

Petra Automotive Products is a global leader in premium automotive chemicals, offering a comprehensive line of products and services designed to increase profitability and customer retention. Petra is committed to delivering innovative, OEM-approved solutions for automotive service centers worldwide.

About Christian Brothers Automotive

Dedicated to its brand mission "To love your neighbor as yourself," Christian Brothers Automotive has firmly planted its roots in faith and honesty, which have set it apart in the auto services and repair industry. Standing out from the competition, Christian Brothers Automotive ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Aftermarket Full-Service Maintenance and Repair Providers by J.D. Power five times in a row.*

With its guiding principles instilled from the very first location in 1982, Christian Brothers Automotive has successfully expanded to more than 295 locations across 30 states. The Houston-based company delivers a variety of professional auto-care experiences including upkeep, maintenance, and repair.

*Christian Brothers received the highest score for aftermarket full-service maintenance and repair in the J.D. Power 2019, 2021-2024 Aftermarket Service Index (ASI) Satisfaction Studies of customer satisfaction with automotive aftermarket service providers. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

