Petra Funds Group Expands Global Footprint with New Office in Halifax, Canada

NEW YORK and HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Petra Funds Group ("Petra"), a leading private funds administrator, today announced the opening of a new office in Halifax, Nova Scotia, to support its growing North American business. The expansion supports Petra's continued growth while reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality, scalable solutions and maintaining a high standard of client service.

Halifax has continued to serve as a leading hub for fund administration talent, offering a deep pool of experienced professionals and close proximity to major U.S. financial centers. The new office will enhance Petra's ability to provide seamless, high-touch service across time zones while maintaining consistent, high-quality delivery.

The Halifax office will be led by Justin Bennett, CPA, CA, a proven operations leader with more than 15 years of experience in fund administration and client operations. Bennett brings a proven track record of building and scaling high-performing teams, having most recently established and led a Halifax-based office for a global fund administrator, overseeing more than $32 billion in assets under administration and growing the team to 18 professionals.

"As our U.S. business continues to grow, it's essential that we invest in markets with strong, experienced talent," said Paul Winters, Managing Partner at Petra Funds Group. "Halifax offers exactly that. Justin brings deep operational expertise and a history of building successful teams, and we're thrilled to have him lead this next phase of growth. His experience reflects our commitment to hiring individuals who have deep experience and who can deliver a higher level of insight and service to our clients."

Petra expects the Halifax office to grow to more than 20 employees by the end of 2027, supporting the firm's expanding client base and service offerings.

"Halifax has quickly become a center of excellence for fund administration talent," said Justin Bennett. "I'm excited to build a high-performing team here and deliver the level of service and expertise Petra is known for."

From its Halifax location, Petra will deliver a full suite of fund administration services, further strengthening its ability to support private equity, private credit and venture capital fund managers. This strategic expansion reflects Petra's long-term vision to invest in top-tier talent and build operational hubs that enhance both client service and organizational growth.

About Petra Funds Group

Petra is the leading fund administration provider to global private investment managers. Looking to do fund administration differently and with a deep bench of talented industry veterans, Petra aims to provide clients with high-touch, high-quality and technology-enabled solutions to best meet their ever-evolving middle and back-office needs. Petra's services include fund administration, management company services, regulatory compliance, and ESG advisory services. Petra has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Boston, Saratoga, and Salt Lake City, as well as London and Amsterdam, and administers funds and structures totaling more than $500 billion in assets.

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SOURCE Petra Funds Group