Petra Industries Unveils Next-Generation B2B Ecommerce Platform, Powered by OroCommerce

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Petra Industries, a leading consumer technology distributor, today announced the launch of an innovative new B2B ecommerce platform, unveiled as part of the largest website overhaul in the company's 34-year history.

Petra's new digital presence builds on decades of innovation and experience in distribution and ecommerce. "The new Petra.com is all about creating an online foundation that will allow us to deliver a world class digital experience to our customers and vendor partners," says Josh Williams, Petra's director of marketing.

At the heart of the new Petra.com is a state-of-the-art B2B purchasing platform called PetraCentral™, powered by Oro Inc.'s ecommerce platform, OroCommerce .

Named No.1 B2B ecommerce platform by global research firm Frost and Sullivan, OroCommerce is purpose-built with complex B2B digital commerce use cases in mind. The platform provides a comprehensive set of out-of-the-box features, which greatly reduces total cost of ownership and product deployment time.

"We have worked closely with Oro to develop a platform that gives our customers a modern and efficient purchasing experience," says Williams. "PetraCentral™ has the convenience of consumer ecommerce sites but is specially designed to suit the unique needs of our customers' businesses."

PetraCentral™ features new user-management options that give customers more control over how their organization makes purchases, including who can place orders, and what items they can buy.

Additionally, customers can now view product variants and take advantage of matrix ordering, which allows multiple product variants to be purchased from a single screen. Along with these innovative solutions, PetraCentral™ features in-depth product sorting, enhanced autocomplete search suggestions, and multiple shopping lists to streamline the purchasing experience.

"The new shopping list feature is one of the most advantageous tools for our customers," says Williams. "Customers can create and work on multiple shopping lists simultaneously, save shopping lists for later, and quickly purchase from previously saved lists."

The new Petra.com also aims to educate vendor partners and customers on the resources and services available to them, in a move that Petra Industries president Tate Morgan says will both help customers and pave the way for Petra's future growth.

"Petra has set a new industry standard for how B2B distributors can modernize their ecommerce operations," commented Yoav Kutner, Oro's co-founder and CEO. "Our team was pleased to collaborate with Petra to build a truly integrated, user-friendly B2B ecommerce platform tailored for their unique needs."

To learn more about Petra's new and improved website, visit www.petra.com

About Petra Industries

Petra is the industry's consumer technology authority, distributing products for more than 800 brands, and bringing tens of thousands of top name-brand products to tens of thousands of retail/e-tail partners. Founded in 1985 with a focus on and passion for accessories, Petra is now active in spaces including smart home tech, gaming, outdoor tech, and more. The most sought-after hardware and add-ons in consumer technology are stocked at Petra's 525,000 sq. ft., state-of-the-art distribution center and are distributed all over the country. Petra is a member of CTA and CEDIA.

For more information on Petra, visit www.petra.com or call 1-800-443-6975.

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc., offers a suite of open source commerce applications: OroPlatform, OroCRM and, OroCommerce. OroCRM is a solution for multichannel companies, and OroCommerce, the only ecommerce platform purpose-built for B2B companies, was named by Frost and Sullivan as the No.1 B2B ecommerce product of 2017. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the ecommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, chief executive officer; Jary Carter, chief revenue officer; Dima Soroka, chief technology officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board.

For more information on OroCommerce, visit https://orocommerce.com

SOURCE Oro Inc.

Related Links

http://WWW.OROINC.COM

