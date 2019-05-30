Petra Oil Breaks Ground on $1 Million+ Expansion

CYPRESS, Texas, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a focus on investing in the future and a commitment to continue the evolution and growth of their product offerings and customer service capabilities, Petra Oil Company broke ground this past May 19, 2019 on an expansion that will nearly double their manufacturing, warehousing and R&D capabilities.

A few Petra Oil team members gathering in front of a piece of heavy-duty equipment prior to the official Petra Oil expansion groundbreaking. Shown breaking ground for the new Petra Oil expansion are, left to right: Arnold J. Gacita, Jr., National Sales Manager; Amber Hullum, Operations Manager; Megan Bretz, Office Manager and Arnold J. Gacita., Sr., President and CEO.

"This new construction emphasizes our commitment to maintaining a competitive edge so that we can continue to provide our customers with the highest quality, competitively priced product," says Arnold Gacita, President & CEO of Petra Oil, "this investment will allow us to continue the evolution of our product and service offerings across the board."

In addition to virtually doubling square footage, the expansion will allow Petra Oil to boost product kit production by 30%, increase warehousing by an impressive 35%, and double the size of both their R&D department and training center.

"With this expansion, we'll be able to ensure the continuation of the outstanding service our customers have come to expect," says Gacita. "Plus, we'll be able to continue to meet growing product demands and bring new product offerings to market more quickly, all while maintaining the superior quality control our customers have come to rely on."

Petra Oil offers a full lineup of over 270 premium automotive service and car-care products available through over 1,200 automotive dealerships in the U.S. and distributes to 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Petra Oil Company, visit www.petraoilco.com.

About Petra Oil Company, Inc.

Petra Oil Company is family-owned and headquartered in Cypress, TX, just outside of Houston. Founded in 2010, the company's mission is to create automotive maintenance products and services that facilitate superior vehicle performance and provide world-class customer service through automotive dealers, auto chains and independent vehicle repair facilities. To date, Petra has created over 270 offerings and is the fastest growing premium automotive products distributor in the world, delivering Petra Oil branded product to 30 countries worldwide. Since its inception, Petra has continued to build product strength and value through the offering of innovative warranty programs and vehicle maintenance training. To learn more, visit www.petraoilco.com or call 1-888-Petra-61.

