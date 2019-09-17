CYPRESS, Texas, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, August 8, 2019, employees of Petra Oil Company (Cypress, TX) boarded a plane at George Bush Intercontinental Airport and headed south to Lapão, Brazil.

No, this was not for some industry trade show or international sales meeting. It was much more important and personal. It was to attend the grand opening of Hope House, a children's home built specifically to offer hope to youth whose homelives have been affected by abandonment, family abuse, alcohol or drug use.

Petra Oil Sponsors “Hope House”; Staff Attends Emotional Opening in Lapão, Brazil Attending the grand opening of Hope House in Lapão, Brazil are, left to right, Josh Duhon, Tracy Duhon, Abigail Duhon and Troy Duhon of Giving Hope; Arnold Gacita and Andrew of Petra Oil Company; and Antonio Torres and Adriana Torres of Aquaviva.

But why would these Petra employees make the 9,138-mile round-trip for a grand opening so far from home? Quite simply, they had a personal interest. They had, 12 months earlier, made a commitment to help build the facility so that disadvantaged children could experience an optimistic future.

"At the forefront of everything we do at Petra is the desire to not just build a successful business, but to make an impact in the lives of others," says Arnold Gacita, President & CEO of Petra Oil. "Children have always held a special place in our hearts, especially those that have been abandoned and left to fend for themselves. Scripture tells us to care of orphans. With Hope House, we had an incredible opportunity to do just that."

To help raise funds, Petra Oil also reached out to customers and vendors for added support. "We are so appreciative and thankful for customers and vendors who have supported this initiative," says Gacita. "It's their generous contributions that have made the construction of Hope House possible."

Petra Oil is thankful to have joined forces with Giving Hope and Aquaviva on this project. "There is still so much to be done. When you go there you realize that, no matter how much you've accomplished, its small compared to the need," says Gacita. In addition to funds contributed and raised, Petra Oil also committed to partnering again with Giving Hope and Aquaviva to help build a water well in one of most rural villages visited. "Part of this trip is not just the financial aid side, but also to provide emotional support, a human touch," says Gacita. "As a group, with our partners, we are simply honored to be making a difference."

Petra Oil wants to let anyone with a desire to help know their support is welcomed. Anyone wishing to contribute to this wonderful opportunity, that of providing hope to children in need, please send a gift to Petra Oil Company, 11085 Regency Drive, Cypress, Texas 77429. On the donation, simply write "Giving Hope/Petra Hope House Project." A receipt will be forwarded. All gifts are a tax deductible (501c3 contribution).

About Petra Oil Company, Inc.

Petra Oil Company is family-owned and headquartered in Cypress, TX, just outside of Houston. Founded in 2010, the company's mission is to create automotive maintenance products and services that facilitate superior vehicle performance and provide world-class customer service through automotive dealers, auto chains and independent vehicle repair facilities. To date, Petra has created over 270 offerings and is the fastest growing premium automotive products distributor in the world, delivering Petra Oil branded product to 34 countries worldwide. Since its inception, Petra has continued to build product strength and value through the offering of innovative warranty programs and vehicle maintenance training. To learn more, visit www.petraoilco.com or call 1-888-Petra-61.

