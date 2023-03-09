Petri Plumbing & Heating celebrates the impact plumbers make in water safety and preservation during March

The Brooklyn plumbing company reminds Americans of the important contributions made by plumbers by observing World Plumbing Day and World Water Day

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, is celebrating both World Plumbing Day on March 11 and World Water Day on March 22 by reminding Americans how important plumbing is to human comfort, proper sanitation and water preservation.

"Both of these holidays remind us just how much the plumbing industry has contributed to providing most of us with access to safe, clean water on demand," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "In the Middle Ages, people simply threw their sewerage out on the streets. This helped the spread of the Black Plague and cholera. Even today, in many third-world countries, disease is spread rapidly because they don't have access to the very plumbing that carries contaminated water away from their homes."

World Plumbing Day is an opportunity for people from within and outside of the plumbing community to come together to learn about the profession, share knowledge and build connections. World Water Day celebrates our most precious natural resource and raises awareness of the 2 billion people who live without access to safe water globally.

Petri Plumbing & Heating is a member of the GreenPlumbers®, an organization committed to creating a better and greener future through education of water and energy conservation and the application of the latest green plumbing technology.

"We should work together as a community to find ways to preserve our water supply," Petri said. "Even the small acts of installing low-flow showerheads and toilets and remembering to turn off the water while brushing your teeth or shaving can help save thousands of gallons of water a year. We need to do all we can to preserve this natural resource one drop at a time."

On these international days of awareness, Petri says Americans can thank their local plumber by simply expressing their gratitude when they see them out in public or by offering appreciative messages on social media and using the hashtags #WorldPlumbingDay and #WorldWaterDay.

For more information about Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/.

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

