Petri Plumbing & Heating encourages New Yorkers to prepare for new mandatory gas inspections starting in 2020

"This is a good time for building owners and residents to take a look at their gas pipes and consider making any overdue repairs or maintenance," said Michael Petri, the owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "It's also an opportunity to have a professional inspection so nothing important is overlooked. Nobody wants any surprises with the gas system in their building, and if you wait until the deadline you may face a stiff fine on top of the cost of any repairs."

Local Law 152 was approved in 2016 but mandatory inspections don't start until Jan. 1, 2020. According to the new law, inspections must be conducted by a New York licensed master plumber. Visible piping and piping in public and common spaces will be visually inspected for leaks, corrosion, illegal and noncompliant connections and other dangerous conditions. Violations could result in a fine of up to $10,000.

Building inspection periods are staggered, with the first round required between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, and every four years after. Additional rounds of initial inspections are scheduled between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 of 2021, 2022 and 2023. New buildings face initial inspection 10 years after construction.

"Gas safety is an important priority, so it's good the city is implementing these inspections," Petri said. "But it's complicated launching something like this, and there's potential for a lot of confusion or misinformation. Don't take chances with safety or compliance – if you have any questions, please get a professional to assess the situation. They'll be able to recognize whether you need to take any additional measures to get your gas system up to the required standards and make sure that your system is safe."

Petri also recommends homeowners contact the New York Department of Buildings (https://www1.nyc.gov/site/buildings/index.page) for more information. To schedule a gas inspection or to learn more about other services provided by Petri Plumbing & Heating, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/ or call (718) 748-1254.

About Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call 718-748-1254.

