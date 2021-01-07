Petri Plumbing & Heating encourages prioritizing water heater maintenance during coldest months

"Most homeowners don't think of water heater maintenance until a problem occurs, and by that time it is too late. With consistently cold temperatures, winter months are a good time to proactive when it comes to water heater prep and maintenance," said Petri. "Often times, we see pipes freeze or even bursts because they haven't been properly insulated. A simple tune up can help prevent these issues before they happen.

Here are some tips to protect water heaters during the winter months:

Insulate water heater pipes: Exposed water heater pipes have to work harder to maintain heat. Insulated pipes will make it easier for water heaters to produce hot water. In addition to that, insulation can also prevent pipes from freezing or bursting.

"Every homeowner needs and must maintain a water heater. Keeping the system running properly is much easier to do if you use one of these tips," said Petri. "Small steps can prevent you from paying money out of your pocket to buy a new system."

For more information about Petri Plumbing & Heating, or to schedule a service call, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/ or call (718) 748-1254.

