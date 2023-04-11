Petri Plumbing & Heating reminds homeowners to prepare for summer heat

The Brooklyn plumbing company offers five tips on staying cool and saving money as temperatures get ready to rise

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, reminds homeowners that spring is a good time to prepare their homes for soaring summer heat so they can be assured they will stay cool and save money even as energy costs rise.

"The National Weather Service is predicting that the summer of 2023 is supposed to be warmer than normal in most parts of the country, which means that air conditioners and other methods of cooling our homes will be pushed to their limits," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "The best thing homeowners can do is use the springtime to prepare their homes for the onslaught of heat and humidity. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure and preparing your home for summer is no different."

Petri offers five tips to residents to ensure they won't have to endure the hottest days of the year without some relief:

Clean or change the air conditioning filter. The first step in any heating or cooling maintenance plan is to make sure the unit's air filters are regularly changed. Not only does this improve the unit's performance but it also ensures it will last longer. Have the air conditioning unit serviced. Homeowners should schedule regular maintenance for their home's HVAC system so that potential problems are addressed before temperatures rise. Close off rooms that aren't frequently used. Homeowners should close the vents and doors to rooms that aren't often in use. By not cooling vacant rooms, homeowners can save money on their utility bills. Use ceiling fans to boost a home's air conditioning efficiency. Homeowners should set their ceiling fans to rotate counterclockwise in the summer to create a cool downward airflow. While fans don't cool the air on their own, they help cold air from the HVAC system circulate better throughout a house. Make long-term improvements to the home. Installing energy-efficient windows, sealing off cracks and upgrading the home's insulation will help homeowners stay cool without blowing up their energy costs. While some of these items may cost more in their initial outlay, they will provide ongoing savings throughout the year.

"Spring is a great time to tackle some of these cost-saving measures because your local home service company isn't as busy as they are when the weather is very hot or very cold," Petri said. "It's usually easier to get an appointment, and you have the added bonus of having time to make repairs or upgrades before the temperatures get too unbearable."

For more information about Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/.

