Petri Plumbing & Heating uses National HVAC Tech Day to honor heating and cooling service technicians

The Brooklyn home service company says that homeowners would not have comfortable indoor spaces without the accomplishments of the HVAC technician

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, says that homeowners should take a moment on National HVAC Tech Day to honor the employees that keep their home's heating and cooling systems running efficiently. The holiday is celebrated annually on June 22.

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning celebrates National HVAC Tech Day on June 22 by touting the benefits of becoming an HVAC technician.
"Humans have tried to cool and heat their homes against the elements since the Iron Age, but it's through the efforts of HVAC technicians that we can enjoy comfortable indoor spaces today," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "If it weren't for the modern HVAC technicians, we would not see the increases in production, the improvements to our standard of living and increased energy efficiency that we see now."

Petri said that when the first modern HVAC system was developed in 1902, it started as a means to dehumidify hot air in a Brooklyn factory but has evolved into a conduit that improves ventilation and indoor air quality in addition to cooling the air.

"Being an HVAC technician has changed dramatically over the last 100 years," he said. "When the profession first began, you mostly needed a love of working with machines. Modern HVAC techs combine a love for working with machinery with a passion for innovation just to do their jobs. Smart technology, the network of household appliances that connect and exchange data over the Internet, and predictive maintenance reports are all features of most HVAC systems in the modern age."

Petri said that he hopes that more young people who are interested in how things work and intrigued by new technology will consider a career in HVAC maintenance and repair.

"We need to see more of the younger generations entering the field," he said. "The pay is actually higher than what many college graduates earn, and the position can be highly rewarding. Celebrating technicians on National HVAC Tech Day is just one small way we can show young people how valuable and in-demand a career in this profession can be."

For more information about Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/.

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

