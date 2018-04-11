Petri Plumbing Celebrates Seventh Consecutive Super Service Award

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing and Heating, Inc., a family owned business servicing the Brooklyn area for more than 100 years, is celebrating their seventh consecutive year of receiving the Angie's List Super Service Award for dedication to providing only the highest quality of service.
According to Angie's List, fewer than 5 percent of the companies listed on the site earn the Super Service Award, and fewer than 20 percent of those have received the honor for five years or more.
"We first received this award in 2011, and to receive it for the seventh consecutive year is both an honor and a testament to how much we care about our customers," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "We will remain committed to providing only the best customer service to all our friends and neighbors in Brooklyn, and we thank them for their wonderful reviews."
The Angie's List Super Service Award is earned by businesses that maintain an "A" rating in overall grade, recent grade and review period grade for the duration of the grading period. The ratings are earned solely by way of customer reviews, and the winners receive distinguishing badges on their profiles that identify them as top-quality choices for consumers.
For more information about Petri Plumbing, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call 718-748-1254.
About Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.
Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call 718-748-1254.
