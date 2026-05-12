Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning advises homeowners on when to throw in the towel on DIY projects

The Brooklyn-based home service company outlines the risks of overextending do-it-yourself repairs and when expert help is a necessity

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service provider serving Brooklyn and the greater New York City area for over 100 years, is encouraging homeowners to recognize the limits of do-it-yourself (DIY) projects and understand when it is time to call in a licensed professional.

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning explains why DIY projects can cost you more later on.

With the rise of online tutorials and home improvement content, more homeowners are taking on repair and maintenance projects themselves. While many minor tasks can be handled safely, attempting complex plumbing or HVAC work without proper training can lead to costly damage and potential safety risks.

"DIY projects can seem like a great way for homeowners to save money and feel accomplished, but there is a point where the risks outweigh the benefits," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "We often see situations where a small issue turns into a major repair because it was not handled correctly the first time."

Mistakes in plumbing or HVAC systems can result in water damage, mold growth, reduced system efficiency and even health hazards. In some cases, improper repairs can also void warranties or lead to code violations that require more extensive work to correct.

In densely populated areas like Brooklyn, where many homes feature aging infrastructure, these risks can be even more significant. To help homeowners make informed decisions, Petri recommends knowing when to step back and seek professional assistance:

Persistent or recurring problems that do not resolve after a basic fix.

Projects involving gas lines or electrical components, which require specialized expertise

Major plumbing work, such as pipe replacements or sewer line issues

Lack of proper tools or experience — 58% of people spend more money than anticipated

Situations where water damage or leaks could escalate quickly

Calling a professional early can often prevent more extensive damage and higher repair costs. Licensed technicians also ensure that work is completed safely and in compliance with local codes and regulations.

"Knowing your limits as a homeowner is one of the most important parts of maintaining your home," Petri said. "Bringing in a professional at the right time can save money, protect your property and lessen your stress down the line."

For more information or to schedule a service call, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and Staten Island. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100% guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, 24/7 emergency hours and friendly and knowledgeable service experts ready to assist you at your home and business. From service, maintenance, replacement and installation, Petri is there for all of your plumbing, heating, cooling & drain cleaning needs. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

SOURCE Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.