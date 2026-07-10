Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning says preventative maintenance provides peace of mind in summer heat

The local home service company shares tips to help New York City homeowners avoid costly breakdowns during the hottest months

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service provider serving Brooklyn and the greater New York City area for more than 100 years, is encouraging homeowners to take a proactive approach to home maintenance before minor issues turn into expensive emergency repairs. As temperatures climb across New York City, air conditioners, plumbing systems and electrical components work harder than any other time of year.

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning shares tips to help New York City homeowners avoid costly breakdowns during the hottest months

Summer places additional strain on many household systems. Air conditioning units often run continuously during heat waves, while increased water use from lawn care, pools and visiting family members can put extra pressure on plumbing. Routine maintenance can improve efficiency, extend equipment life and help homeowners avoid inconvenient breakdowns when they need their systems most.

"Summer is when we see many preventable service calls that could have been avoided with a little preparation," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "A professional inspection before extreme heat arrives can identify worn components and other HVAC issues before it's a major problem."

Petri recommends homeowners schedule seasonal maintenance and complete a few simple tasks around the house to help keep systems running efficiently.

Preventative maintenance tips include:

Schedule professional air conditioning maintenance to clean coils, inspect refrigerant levels and ensure the system is operating efficiently.

Replace HVAC air filters monthly during periods of heavy use.

Clear leaves, dirt and debris from around outdoor condenser units to improve airflow.

Preventative maintenance can also help reduce monthly utility bills by allowing heating and cooling equipment to operate more efficiently. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, regular maintenance and proper airflow can reduce energy use by 5% to 15%.

"Homeowners often don't think about their home systems until they stop working," Petri said. "Investing a little time today can provide greater comfort, lower energy costs and much more peace of mind throughout these hot New York summers."

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning has served New York City homeowners since 1906.

For more information or to schedule an inspection, visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and Staten Island. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100% guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, 24/7 emergency hours and friendly and knowledgeable service experts ready to assist you at your home and business. From service, maintenance, replacement and installation, Petri is there for all of your plumbing, heating, cooling & drain cleaning needs. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

SOURCE Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.