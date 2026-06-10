Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning highlights how modern plumbing materials improve sustainability and extend pipe lifespans

The Brooklyn-based home service company explains how advances in technology are helping homeowners reduce water waste, improve efficiency and protect aging properties

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service provider serving Brooklyn and the greater New York City area for more than 100 years, is educating homeowners on how modern plumbing materials are improving sustainability and extending the lifespan of plumbing systems.

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning explains why how updated plumbing materials improve efficiency.

Many brownstones throughout Brooklyn were built more than a century ago and still contain aging plumbing infrastructure. Over time, older materials can become vulnerable to corrosion, leaks, reduced water quality and inefficiencies that increase water waste and repair costs.

Today's plumbing materials offer significant improvements in durability, efficiency and environmental performance. Newer options like PEX piping, advanced copper systems and high-efficiency fixtures are designed to resist corrosion, reduce water loss and provide decades of life.

"Many homeowners get nickeled and dimed due to the age of their plumbing systems," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "Modern materials not only help prevent common problems associated with aging pipes, but they can also improve efficiency and help save dollars in the long run."

In addition to enhancing reliability, newer plumbing materials can support environmental sustainability by reducing water waste and minimizing the need for frequent repairs and replacements. Longer-lasting plumbing systems also reduce the amount of material sent to landfills over time, contributing to a lower environmental impact.

Petri Plumbing recommends homeowners consider the following benefits of updated plumbing materials:

Longer service life compared to many older piping materials

Reduced risk of leaks and water damage

Better water flow and system efficiency

Lower long-term maintenance and replacement costs

Increased support for water conservation efforts

As sustainability becomes a growing priority for homeowners throughout New York City, investments in modern plumbing infrastructure can provide both environmental and financial benefits. Proactive upgrades may also help homeowners avoid unexpected failures that can be particularly disruptive and costly in older brownstone properties.

"Some older homes and apartments are an important part of the city's character, and maintaining them requires thoughtful planning," Petri added. "New materials help homeowners protect their investment while creating a more efficient and sustainable home for the future."

For more information or to schedule an inspection, visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and Staten Island. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100% guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, 24/7 emergency hours and friendly and knowledgeable service experts ready to assist you at your home and business. From service, maintenance, replacement and installation, Petri is there for all of your plumbing, heating, cooling & drain cleaning needs. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

SOURCE Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.