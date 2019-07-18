Petriage Announces Agreement to Be Exclusive Provider of Veterinary Telemedicine Services to PSIvet, Leading Group Purchasing Organization

As the use of telemedicine to enhance the practice of veterinary medicine and improve pet care grows, Petriage offers a unique telemedicine platform that enables vets to engage their clients in the care of their pet patients remotely after-hours. Petriage's software offering delivers pet owners with a real-time recommendation regarding the urgency and need of their pet's symptoms and enables them to seek medical care from their vet.

Petriage enables veterinarians to capture a significant portion of cases occurring after-hours that they would have been unaware of and likely would result in emergency room visits. The service also helps strengthen client relationships and loyalty because pet owners know they gain more effective and continuous vet care through online monitoring. Petriage integrates with veterinarians' practice management software to upload all information automatically and keep medical records up to date, among other benefits.

"We're honored to be chosen by PSIvet as the exclusive telemedicine provider for its more than 5,000 independent veterinarian members. Our platform will help keep them more-engaged in the care of their clients' pets while providing critical features that enable more efficient after-hours care and practice management," said Petriage CEO Allon Freiman.

"Telehealth is increasingly important to our members, and Petriage's distinctive capabilities will them grow their businesses as well as broaden the range of services we offer our members," says PSIvet Director of Business Development Dan Jones. DVM. He noted Petriage's use of medical imaging and diagnostic technologies and the ability to send pets' medical information remotely and directly to the vet.

As the largest veterinary group purchasing organization with over $1 billion in buying power, PSIvet offers goods and services at negotiated prices as well as proprietary education and training resources.

About Petriage

Petriage is a cloud-based B2B telemedicine service that allows veterinarians to service their clients and engage them in the remote care of their patients. Its unique offering is a telemedicine service highlighted by a proprietary teletriage tool, in which pet owners are provided a recommendation in real-time regarding the need/urgency to seek medical care for their pets. The company was founded in 2015, in Bellevue Wash., by CEO Allon Freiman, Dr. Shlomo Freiman DVM Cornell, Casey Olives, PhD Harvard. Learn more at petriage.com.

