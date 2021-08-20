Petro Cohen Attorney Included on 2022 Best Lawyers List and New Workers' Comp Attorney Joins Firm

NORTHFIELD, N.J., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the twenty-eighth consecutive year, Frank A. Petro, Esq. of Petro Cohen, P.C. has been recognized on the 2022 Best Lawyers in America list for 2022. Announced in the Best Lawyers in America publication, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession, the Best Lawyers list has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence since first published in 1983.

The Best Lawyers list has earned the respect of the legal profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals.

As a founder of Petro Cohen, P.C., Frank Petro heads the Workers' Compensation Department for the firm. Throughout his 45+ year career, Mr. Petro has garnered numerous accolades and is widely respected throughout the region as a top workers' compensation attorney in New Jersey.

Mr. Petro is certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a Workers' Compensation Law Attorney, the highest specialty certification available to NJ workers' compensation lawyers.

Mr. Petro is one of only 14 lawyers throughout the county to be named to the Best Lawyers in America list for workers' compensation claimants for 28 years. He is one of only four workers' compensation attorneys in New Jersey to be named on the list, and the only NJ attorney to be named for 28 consecutive years.

In addition to Best Lawyers in America, Mr. Petro has been recognized in the area of workers' compensation for 17 consecutive years on the Super Lawyers® list. For 21 consecutive years, Mr. Petro also has held a Preeminent ("A/V") rating from the world's leading lawyer referral service, Martindale-Hubbell, which is the highest rating available to attorneys for skills and ethics. Mr. Petro also has a Superb rating from AVVO, an online legal services marketplace.

Samuel A. Scimeca recently joined Petro Cohen, P.C. as a workers' compensation attorney. Mr. Scimeca graduated from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism in 2013. He received his Juris Doctor degree in 2018 from Widener University Delaware School of Law and was admitted to the New Jersey bar in November 2018.

Petro Cohen, P.C. handles workers' compensation, personal injury litigation, and Social Security disability claims. Serving all of southern New Jersey, Petro Cohen has offices in Northfield, Cherry Hill, Hamilton, and Cape May NJ. For more information, visit PetroCohen.com or call 888.675.7607.

