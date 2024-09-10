Petro-Victory Energy Corp. signs Memorandum of Understanding with Eneva for the development of non-associated gas resources in the São João field located in the state of Maranhão, Brazil

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (" Petro-Victory " or the " Company ") (TSXV: VRY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (" MOU ") with Eneva for the development of Petro-Victory's non-associated gas resources located in the São João field, at the Barreirinhas basin, in the state of Maranhão (" São João Field ").

Highlights

The São João Field non-associated gas reservoirs were discovered and tested by a previous operator and such resources are described in the GLJ reserve and resource report dated as of 12/31/2023 with 50.1 billion cubic feet (1.4 billion cubic meters) of non-associated gas.

with 50.1 billion cubic feet (1.4 billion cubic meters) of non-associated gas. The São João Field is 100% owned and operated by Petro-Victory.

On September 5 th , 2024, Petro-Victory signed an MOU with Eneva to develop the non-associated gas resources in the São João Field.

, 2024, Petro-Victory signed an MOU with Eneva to develop the non-associated gas resources in the São João Field. Eneva is one of the largest Brazilian integrated energy operators and onshore LNG producer, with operations 250km (two hundred and fifty kilometers) from the São João Field.

Eneva will perform and pay all costs related to the drilling, logging, completion and testing of one non-associated gas well, targeting the Bom Gosto/Arpoador formations, at an approximate depth of 3km (three kilometers) ("Well Commitment").

Upon completion of the Well Commitment, Eneva will have an option to perform and pay all costs related to a 3D seismic data acquisition, processing, and interpretation program covering the entire São João Field ("Seismic Commitment").

Upon completion of the Seismic Commitment, Eneva will have the option to establish a joint venture company ("JV") with Petro-Victory to develop the non-associated gas and agree on a unified gas monetization solution. Eneva will retain 72% participation interest in the JV. Petro-Victory will retain 28% interest in the JV. The JV structure will ensure that Petro-Victory retains 100% of revenues from the oil production.

All activities to be carried out in the São João Field, under the MOU, and the establishment of the JV will be subject to the approval of the National Petroleum Agency, when applicable.

About Eneva

Eneva (www.eneva.com.br), listed on the New Markets Segment (Novo Mercado) of B3 (Brazilian Stock Exchange) since 2007, is a Brazilian integrated energy operator, who contributes to energy transition by transforming natural gas into electrical energy through the reservoir-to-wire ("R2W") business model. Eneva is also a relevant onshore LNG producer in Brazil and has a natural gas production capacity of approximately 317 MM ft³/d (three hundred and seventeen million cubic feet per day) or 9 MM m³/d (nine million cubic meters per day) to meet its operational plants' demand under the R2W model, and has plans to increase another 5.6 MM m³/d (five million and sixty hundred thousand cubic meters per day) by 2026.

Eneva holds concession contracts spanning over 51,000 km² (fifty-one thousand square kilometers) across onshore Brazil and operates 15 (fifteen) natural gas fields/areas. Eneva has a contracted thermoelectric installed capacity of 6 gigawatts, both operational and under construction, accounting for 11% (eleven percent) of Brazil's capacity of thermal power generation. Also, Eneva currently operates one natural gas liquefaction unit located in the state of Amazonas and is concluding the construction of a new unit in the state of Maranhão, located 250 km (two hundred and fifty kilometers) from the São João Field.

Richard F. Gonzalez, CEO of Petro-Victory, commented:

"We are thrilled to announce this strategic collaboration with Eneva, a pioneer in the Reservoir-to-Wire business model in Brazil. This Memorandum of Understanding marks a significant milestone for Petro-Victory as we move forward in exploiting and commercializing the non-associated gas resources of our São João field. The collaboration with Eneva not only underscores the potential of the São João field but also aligns with our commitment to unlocking value for our stakeholders through innovative and sustainable energy solutions. We look forward to working closely with Eneva to develop a unified gas monetization strategy at our São João Field."

About Petro Victory Energy Corp.

Petro Victory Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Brazil. The company holds 100% operating and working interests in thirty-eight (38) licenses totaling 257,604 acres in two (2) different producing basins in Brazil. Petro-Victory generates accretive shareholder value through disciplined investments in high-impact, low-risk assets. The Company's Common Shares trade on the TSXV under the ticker symbol VRY.

