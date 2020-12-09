Petro World Co. W.L.L-Dash Gold Foundation launches B7Pay for increasing efficiency in everyday life.

B7 pay's will be first applied in the two projects being promoted by the Dash Gold Foundation. Currently, the foundation is selected as a preferred negotiator through PPKK Kemoranoran Complex Management Center for the bidding of 30 years + 30 years management, lease, and operating rights of the Bandar Kemayoran Golf, which housed Indonesian Jakarta Palemban Asian Games. Moreover, it is also selected as a preferred negotiator for the bidding of 25 year + 25 year management rights of Asian Game athlete's village apartments (7900 units) through Kemayoran Athletes Wisma. Dash Gold Foundation and Petro World Co. W.L.L plan to apply and manage blockchain-based B7 Pay and BDSG as the key transaction method when they start each management project. Moreover, it plans to expand the service to the Middle East GCC countries including Bahrain as the priority target, and to South East Asia including Indonesia later.

Bahrain and GCC countries' digital currency related projects are planning to expand its platform to Digital Currency Exchange Platform management system (Bit 007 exchange), BDSG logistic expansion and new currency exchanging airdrop with B7 pay, digital currency ATM in collaboration with financial institutes, online shopping malls focusing on luxury goods, digital currency wallet/QR code certification solution/augmented reality advertising platform/smart gift and more. "We are discussing the specifics of diverse methods to apply B7 Pay and Bahrain's commercial banking in everyday lives," said Paul Choi , Director of Planning from Dash Gold Foundation.

"We are discussing the working level consultations to apply B7 Pay and BDSG using blockchain-based technology to transact electric bills, toll fees, and other bills in Indonesia. Using the SKR (Gold 100Metric Tons, New Assay Report BSP Mint / Refinery 99.8%/99.9%) produced from Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas, where Dash Gold Foundation serve as the joint beneficiary, it is also being promoted to be included in the bank guarantee from Bank Mandiri, the Indonesian commercial bank. If BDSG and B7 Pay can secure bank-issued certificates, their value as the key transaction system in everyday life will be renewed," added Paul Choi .

Petro World Co. W.L.L is a financial institute established in 1979 and is conducting negotiations in the Middle East and Southeast Asia about introducing blockchain-based technologies in everyday lives in collaborating with Dash Gold Foundation. Through this B7 Pay project, it also plans to expand its export services of Andong Soju, beauty and medical products using stem cells and more.

Dash Gold Foundation plans to airdrop B7 Pay for those who own BDSG, which is already listed on Bitz Exchange and being used, once B7 Pay development is completed for improved convenience of the users.

SOURCE DASH GOLD INDONESIA