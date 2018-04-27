PetroChina Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PetroChina Company Limited ("PetroChina", SEHK stock code 0857; NYSE symbol PTR; SSE stock code 601857) announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which includes its audited financial statements.
PetroChina's 2017 annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed through SEC's website - www.sec.gov, as well as the official website of PetroChina: www.petrochina.com.cn. A soft copy of PetroChina's annual report on Form 20-F (in pdf format) is available for download through its website.
PetroChina will deliver within a reasonable time after request a hard copy of its 2017 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to any shareholder upon request.
To request a hard copy of the annual report, please contact:
BNY Mellon Shareowner Services
P.O. Box 30170
College Station, TX 77842-3170
United States
Overnight correspondence should be sent to:
BNY Mellon Shareowner Services
211 Quality Circle, Suite 210
College Station, TX 77845
United States
Calling from within the US (toll-free): 1-888-BNY-ADRS
International call: 1-201-680-6825
Email: shrrelations@cpushareownerservices.com
Website: www.mybnymdr.com
Additional information on PetroChina is available at the Company's website:
http://www.petrochina.com.cn
SOURCE PetroChina Company Limited
