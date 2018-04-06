PetroChoice Acquires Prolube, Inc. out of Bensalem, PA

"Prolube's commitment to distribution excellence is a terrific addition to our overall growth plan," said Rob Walker, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at PetroChoice. "We are excited to welcome the Prolube staff into the PetroChoice family."

Gregg Babcock commented, "It was not an easy decision to sell our company, but after getting to know the cohesive team at PetroChoice, we feel they are the best fit to take our company to the next level. Our customers will continue to be serviced by the best in the industry."

Effective immediately, Prolube's product distribution will be operating out of the PetroChoice Aston, PA facility.

About PetroChoice: PetroChoice is one of the largest petroleum-based lubricant distributors in the United States, providing business solutions for industrial, commercial and passenger automobile customers. The company, headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, operates locations across the U.S. and employs some of the nation's most knowledgeable technical experts in lubrication services and equipment. For more information please visit PetroChoice.com.

