Petroleum Card Services Partners with the Oklahoma Petroleum Marketers & Convenience-Store Association to Become Preferred Payment Processing Vendor

"The partnership with OPMCA is a great opportunity for our organization," said Lori Griboski, Vice President of Sales, PCS. "We've established a great understanding for their member-base and what they need from their payments provider. PCS's industry-leading customer support, low cost processing and secure payment solutions are key benefits we'll deliver to all of OPMCA's members."

"OPMCA is always looking for best-in-class solutions and partnerships to help our members manage their businesses," noted Candace McGinnis, Executive Director, OPMCA. "We know that PCS is committed to the independent petroleum and c-store industries and their subject-matter expertise brings extraordinary value to our members."

Effective June 15th, OPMCA members can begin taking advantage of exclusive benefits offered by PCS at any time. For more information regarding the OPMCA preferred processing program, contact Julie Chizek your dedicated OPMCA representative at 866-427-7297 x174 or juliec@pcs4fuel.com.

About Petroleum Card Services

Founded in 1999, PCS currently provides solutions for thousands of direct customers and hundreds of resellers and referral partners. PCS is one of the largest re-marketers of First Data's Buypass network in the U.S. Leveraging years of experience in petroleum processing, they specialize in working with independent owners of unbranded gas stations and/or convenience stores.

Acquired by iPayment, Inc. in 2005, PCS continues to operate as an independent business unit from its headquarters location in Minden, Nevada. For more information on PCS, please visit them online at www.pcs4fuel.com. iPayment, Inc. was recently acquired by Paysafe Group.

About OPMCA

The Oklahoma Petroleum Marketers & Convenience-Store Association (OPMCA) was established in 1952 as Oklahoma Oil Jobbers Association (OOJA) and over time evolved to the current name Oklahoma Petroleum Marketers & Convenience-Store Association (OPMCA) to more adequately define our membership.

OPMCA membership is composed of refiners, suppliers, wholesalers, convenience-store operators and associates who supply products and services to the petroleum marketing industry. Members own and/or supply branded and unbranded petroleum products to retail outlets throughout the state of Oklahoma and the Southwest.

For more information, please visit www.opmca4you.com.

SOURCE Petroleum Card Services

