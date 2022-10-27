Petroleum Sorbent Pads Market Size to Grow by USD 37.46 Mn, Oil and Gas to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The petroleum sorbent pads market size is expected to grow by USD 37.46 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing incidents of oil spills and pipeline ruptures are driving the petroleum sorbent pads market growth. However, factors such as saturation and buoyancy of petroleum sorbent pads may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Petroleum Sorbent Pads Market 2022-2026

Petroleum Sorbent Pads Market 2022-2026: Scope

The petroleum sorbent pads market report covers the following areas:

Petroleum Sorbent Pads Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Oil and gas industry: The oil and gas segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. New oil and gas discoveries will increase crude oil production, which can lead to chances of oil spillage. This will fuel the demand for petroleum sorbent pads during the forecast period.



Chemical industry



Manufacturing industry



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Petroleum Sorbent Pads Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The petroleum sorbent pads market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous regional and global players. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors compete in terms of differentiated product offerings and business expansions. Some of the major players have a vast geographical presence. To survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, vendors should distinguish their offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

Petroleum Sorbent Pads Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the petroleum sorbent pads market, including 3M Co., American Textile and Supply Inc., Brady Corp., Breg International Inc., Chemtex LLC, ENPAC, Darcy Products Ltd., Global Environmental Products Ltd., Enretech Australasia Pty Ltd., New Pig Corp., Global Spill, Oil Dri Corporation of America, Norco Inc., Supremex Equipments, and UNIQUE SAFETY SERVICES are some of the major market participants.

Petroleum Sorbent Pads Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the petroleum sorbent pads market grow during the next five years

Approximation of the petroleum sorbent pads market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the petroleum sorbent pads market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of petroleum sorbent pads market vendors

Petroleum Sorbent Pads Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 37.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.98 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., American Textile and Supply Inc., Brady Corp., Breg International Inc., Chemtex LLC, Darcy Products Ltd., ENPAC, Enretech Australasia Pty Ltd., Global Environmental Products Ltd., Global Spill, New Pig Corp., Norco Inc., Oil Dri Corporation of America, Supremex Equipments, and UNIQUE SAFETY SERVICES Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

