Petrolink International Empowers Oil and Gas Industry with PetroVault™: Next-Level Data Management System Featuring WITSML 2.1 and ETP 1.2 Support

HOUSTON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petrolink, a global leader in Energy Industry data solutions, proudly announced the launch of their latest version of PetroVault™, the class leading platform designed to spur innovation and enhance collaboration within the oil and gas industry. The PetroVault™ Ecosystem aggregates real-time drilling and subsurface logging data from remote locations, enabling users to access and manage information more efficiently. This versatile platform is fully compatible with third-party applications and encourages the development of new solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of the rapidly evolving Energy Industry.

"Our mission has always been to help Energy Companies and their Co-Venture Partners effectively utilize and share the vast amounts of data that they work with," said Richard Abraham, CEO of Petrolink International. "As an independent, neutral party, we are dedicated to promoting Open Data standards, such as WITSML™ and OSDU™, making it easier for people to adopt and implement them. The latest version of PetroVault™ is the next major step towards that goal, providing unprecedented efficiency and ease of data access for all relevant project stakeholders."

PetroVault™ – A Platform for Change

Petrolink's commitment to advancing industry standards is once again clearly demonstrated through their support for the latest Energistics™ standards of WITSML 2.1 and ETP 1.2., thereby offering significant improvements on existing data flows through updated standards. Major enhancements include real-time binary data transmission at up to ten times previous speeds, support for low-latency connections, and enhanced security through multi-factor authentication. PetroVault™ is a smart accessible environment that also covers additional drilling, completions, and intervention workflows, such as wired drill pipe, wireline logging, and fracking units. Other features include:

In combination with Petrolink's PetroVue™, a common visualization framework, through which all users have the capability to display WITSML, OSDU, OPC and other data formats with ease.

The maximum integration and interoperability for a seamless software solution.

Support for all standard industry data formats for complete plug-and-play flexibility.

A centrally managed solution to consolidate data from all remote locations with the target data repositories, including OSDU™ instances.

The Empowerment of all Users to control their data effectively.

As part of their long-standing support for the Open Standards Community, Petrolink will also be donating core libraries for WITSML 2.1 and ETP 1.2 functions as Open Source under an Apache 2 License. Designed for ease of use, the libraries will enable developers to quickly implement WITSML in their applications and customize solutions to meet specific needs.

"We're excited to offer these free tools to the OSDU community," said Peter Gonzalez, CSO of Petrolink International. "The adoption of Common Data Standards brings immense benefits to the Energy industry and we hope to be a major contributor to their adoption and use. Our commitment to open standards and collaboration reflects Petrolink's broader vision of fostering cooperation, reducing costs, increasing efficiency, and driving innovation in the sector."

About Petrolink

Petrolink is a user-driven global wellsite data solutions company that specializes in aggregating, integrating, analyzing, storing, and distributing wellsite data for clients in major oil and gas regions. With expertise in visualization, data analytics, and interoperability, Petrolink leverages innovative technologies and services to enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs. Employing top talent worldwide, Petrolink operates in over 40 countries and maintains offices in the UK, USA, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and India. Learn more at: www.Petrolink.com.

