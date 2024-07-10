Petroplan Announces Successful Completion of Acquisition by TXM Group Ltd.

LONDON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petroplan, a leading global talent solutions partner specializing in the energy industry, has successfully completed its acquisition by TXM Group Ltd., an international recruitment and workforce management firm. This strategic merger combines Petroplan's industry expertise and global network with TXM Group's robust recruitment capabilities and innovative workforce solutions, creating a powerhouse in the recruitment and workforce management sector.

Petroplan

Christopher Honeyman Brown, CEO of Petroplan, expressed enthusiasm for the merger: "Joining forces with TXM Group enables us to leverage their extensive resources and cutting-edge technologies. Together, we will set new benchmarks in the energy recruitment industry, ensuring that our clients have access to the best talent and our candidates find the best opportunities."

Keiron Gallimore, CEO of TXM Group, echoed this excitement: "Petroplan has a long-standing presence in the energy sector with a strong brand and dedicated team. This acquisition facilitates future growth and success for both TXM and Petroplan teams and their customers."

Petroplan will be fully integrated into TXM Group, with Andrew Midgley, a current TXM Group Board Director with over 15 years of service, assuming the role of Global MD. Midgley will support the integration and lead the future direction of the Petroplan business. "I'm excited to lead this long-established business as we integrate it into TXM Group. Petroplan will add strength and depth to TXM's offering both geographically and by sector," stated Midgley.

The integration process will commence immediately, focusing on ensuring a seamless transition for clients, employees, and partners. Both companies are committed to maintaining the highest standards of service and support throughout this period. As the merger progresses, the combined expertise and resources of Petroplan and TXM Group will drive continued success and growth. Clients can expect enhanced service delivery, broader talent pools, and innovative solutions tailored to their unique needs.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Midgley

TXM Group Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 20 7900 5678

About Petroplan

Petroplan is a global talent solutions partner specializing in the energy industry. With over 40 years of experience, Petroplan provides exceptional recruitment and workforce solutions to clients and candidates worldwide.

About TXM Group Ltd.

TXM Group Ltd. is an international recruitment and workforce management firm dedicated to providing innovative talent solutions across various industries. Established in 2005 and headquartered in the UK, TXM Group employs over 350 professionals and operates globally.

SOURCE Petroplan