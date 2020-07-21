Petros PACE Finance Expands Legal Team with Hiring of John Gamm and Katy Crocker as Vice Presidents of Legal

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Petros PACE Finance, (www.petros-pace.com), the industry leader of Commercial PACE financing, announced today the hiring of John Gamm and Katy Crocker as Vice Presidents of Legal, strengthening the legal team as the company continues to grow nationally.

"These key additions to the team come at a critical time for Petros, as our business has accelerated in recent months," said Mansoor Ghori, CEO and Co-founder at Petros PACE Finance. "The combined knowledge and experience of John and Katy will position us well for continued growth and best-in-class service, as we expand our offerings."

Gamm joins Petros from Stinson, where he served as a transactional associate in the real estate tax credit finance group. At Stinson, he represented capital providers in connection with C-PACE transactions across various states and facilitated tax credit transactions, including historic tax credits, New Market Tax Credits, and renewable energy tax credits. Gamm received a J.D. from Creighton University School of Law and a BBA from Texas Christian University, graduating cum laude.

"Petros has built an impressive business and I'm excited to join a team that has established a leading reputation in rapidly growing practice areas serving commercial real estate owners and developers," said Gamm.

Crocker joins Petros from Cramer Weatherbie Richardson Oliver, LLP, a law firm specializing in commercial real estate transactions. She represented clients involved in a diverse range of commercial real estate and business transactions. Crocker has more than 15 years of experience in the real estate industry, previously working for a real estate investment group focused on international hospitality acquisitions and as a financial analyst in the Real Estate finance and Securitization Group at Credit Suisse. Crocker received a BBA from the University of San Diego and a J.D. from Texas Tech University School of Law.

"Petros is a category leader that's helping the real estate industry move forward during these uncertain times, and I look forward to being a part of the effort to progress the firm into the next phase in its evolution," said Crocker.

About Petros PACE Finance

Petros PACE Finance, LLC is the national leader in the C-PACE marketplace, dedicated solely to providing long-term C-PACE financing to commercial property owners seeking to lower energy costs, reduce their carbon footprint and increase property values. Leadership has decades of executive-level experience in commercial lending and structured finance, with direct long-term institutional investor relationships. With billions in committed capital, Petros is able to close transactions in eligible C-PACE markets nationwide. To learn more about Petros PACE Finance visit our website at www.petros-pace.com.

Media Contact:

Kylie Fitzpatrick

512-599-9042

[email protected]

SOURCE Petros PACE Finance, LLC

