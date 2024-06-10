Petros PACE Finance Expands Senior Leadership Team

Industry Veteran Sacha Boxill Hired to Lead Corporate Development and Strategic Partnerships

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petros PACE Finance (Petros), the largest C-PACE provider in the country and leader in innovative structured finance, today announced the expansion of its senior leadership team with the addition of Sacha Boxill as Managing Director, Corporate Development and Strategic Partnerships. Mr. Boxill joins Petros after serving the last five years with Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, most recently as its Director of Corporate Banking. With nearly 20 years of experience in the commercial real estate banking industry, Mr. Boxill has held positions at RBC Capital Markets, TD Bank and Bank of America.

Sacha Boxill, Managing Director, Corporate Development and Strategic Partnerships, Petros PACE Finance

The decision to expand Petros' senior leadership team comes at a time of rapid growth and innovation in the C-PACE industry. Petros has been at the forefront of these advancements, exemplified by their recently announced C-PACE product for condominium development projects.

"The C-PACE industry has made massive strides in recent years, yet it still holds tremendous potential for future growth," says Mansoor Ghori, CEO and Founder of Petros PACE Finance. "As we continue to innovate and drive both C-PACE adoption and project volume, it's become increasingly important to have dedicated leadership focused on identifying and brokering strategic partnerships to enhance our overall corporate development. We are confident that Sacha's deep experience driving revenue and spearheading large financing projects will make him an instrumental addition to the Petros team."

"I am energized to take on this new role and excited to join Mansoor, Jim, and the entire Petros team in Austin," said Sacha Boxill. "Bringing my decades of corporate banking and real estate financing experience to an industry as resilient and revolutionary as C-PACE is an ideal next step for my career. I look forward to contributing to our future successes."

Mr. Boxill received his B.A. in Economics from Florida International University and his MBA with a specialization in Real Estate and Finance from New York University.

About Petros PACE Finance

Petros PACE Finance, LLC is the national leader in the C-PACE marketplace, dedicated solely to providing long-term C-PACE financing to commercial property owners seeking to lower energy costs, reduce their carbon footprint and increase property values and meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. The company is a platform portfolio investment of Apollo Global Management. Its leadership team has decades of executive-level experience in private credit and structured finance, with direct long-term institutional investor relationships. With billions in committed capital, Petros is able to close transactions in eligible C-PACE markets nationwide. To learn more about Petros PACE Finance visit our website at www.petros-pace.com .

