Petros PACE Finance Hires Denver-Based Ben Elmquist As Vice President Of Originations For Colorado And The Surrounding Region

"We are thrilled to have Ben on board," said Petros CEO Mansoor Ghori. "The State of Colorado and the surrounding area is vital for the continued expansion of the C-PACE market. Ben's experience with financing solutions for businesses makes him a valuable asset to our businesses development in Colorado and to our growing team."

Mr. Elmquist joins Petros from GDI Capital. As the founder of the company, Mr. Elmquist created the firm to facilitate real estate secured transactions with private capital and secured multiple lending sources to provide funding for CRE. Prior to his role at GDI, he worked at Bank of the West and Wells Fargo Bank—working as a CRE senior relationship manager in both roles.

Ben is based in Denver, Colorado.

Petros PACE Finance

Austin-based Petros PACE Finance, LLC is a leading financier of long-term capital for C-PACE. The principals of Petros PACE­­—Mansoor Ghori, Jim Stanislaus, and Tommy Deavenport—have executive level and expertise in all critical aspects for C-PACE: Commercial lending, structured finance, debt fund management, and direct long-term relationships. Learn more at petros-pace.com.

