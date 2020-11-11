Petros PACE Finance Welcomes Michael Yaki as SVP and Senior Counsel - Policy and Programs

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Petros PACE Finance, (www.petros-pace.com), the industry leader of Commercial PACE financing, announced that Michael Yaki has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Senior Counsel of Policy and Programs. In his new position, Mr. Yaki will engage in the establishment and maintenance of C-PACE programs across the country.

"Michael's policy background plus his experience with C-PACE programs will be an extremely beneficial add to Petros, as we navigate the growth in the market," said Mansoor Ghori, CEO and Co-founder at Petros PACE Finance. "His knowledge of the intricacies of C-PACE programs will make an immediate impact for us. We are happy to welcome him aboard."

For years, Mr. Yaki's law and policy expertise has driven new market creation and PACE innovation across the country. He most recently served as the primary author of the state of Washington's C-PACE statute enacted in June 2020. As an industry thought leader, Mr. Yaki has advised legislators in both state and local governments on how to establish successful C-PACE programs. Michael received a B.A. from UC Berkeley and a J.D. from the Yale Law School and has years of public policy experience in the public and private sectors.

"I'm excited to join Petros, the industry leader within today's C-PACE marketplace," said Mr. Yaki. "Commercial PACE addresses critical environmental and resiliency needs, and adds value to buildings and business owners. I look forward to working with the great leadership team at Petros to drive its continued growth across the country."

About Petros PACE Finance

Petros PACE Finance, LLC is the national leader in the C-PACE marketplace, dedicated solely to providing long-term C-PACE financing to commercial property owners seeking to lower energy costs, reduce their carbon footprint, and increase property values. Leadership has decades of executive-level experience in commercial lending and structured finance, with direct long-term institutional investor relationships. With billions in committed capital, Petros is able to close transactions in eligible C-PACE markets nationwide. To learn more about Petros PACE Finance, visit our website at www.petros-pace.com .

