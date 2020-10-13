Petros PACE Finance's Growth Continues with Hiring of Commercial Real Estate Executive Jerry Ellis as Senior Vice President of Business Development

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Petros PACE Finance, ( www.petros-pace.com ), the industry leader of Commercial PACE financing, announced today the hiring of Jerry Ellis as Senior Vice President of Business Development based in the New York office, strengthening the business development team as the company continues to grow nationally.

Ellis brings more than 25 years of commercial real estate investing experience to the role. During his career, he has participated in the origination, underwriting and closing of more than $7 billion of U.S. and international transactions.

"New York is an increasingly important market for Petros, where we are expanding to meet rapidly growing demand for C-PACE," said Mansoor Ghori, CEO and Co-founder at Petros PACE Finance. "Jerry is a seasoned veteran with a proven track record of success and we are pleased to welcome him to the team at this critical time as a step forward in our growth trajectory."

Ellis is the founder of Dillon Real Estate Capital, a boutique capital advisory firm dedicated to customized structuring of financing solutions for clients throughout the country. Prior to that, he held senior banking positions with a number of institutional real estate lenders including Barclays Capital, Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch. Additionally, Ellis served in executive roles with private investment and wealth management firms.

"Petros is on the leading edge of an industry with tremendous opportunity for growth and sustainable impact," said Ellis. "I'm thrilled to join the team at this exciting time for the firm and look forward to building the C-PACE market in New York."

Ellis holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Notre Dame.

About Petros PACE Finance

Petros PACE Finance, LLC is the national leader in the C-PACE marketplace, dedicated solely to providing long-term C-PACE financing to commercial property owners seeking to lower energy costs, reduce their carbon footprint and increase property values. Leadership has decades of executive-level experience in commercial lending and structured finance, with direct long-term institutional investor relationships. With billions in committed capital, Petros is able to close transactions in eligible C-PACE markets nationwide. To learn more about Petros PACE Finance visit our website at www.petros-pace.com .

