"As the PACE market continues its rapid growth in 2018, we are expanding our team accordingly and thrilled to have Dustin on board," said Petros CEO Mansoor Ghori. "His considerable experience in real estate financing makes him a perfect fit for our team and is a great endorsement of our strategy and ambition."

Mr. Gabriel joins Petros from Bank of the Ozarks, where he oversaw the construction and operations of a national loan portfolio for 7.2 million square feet valued at $2.3 billion in commercial real estate.

Prior to Bank of the Ozarks, he worked at Commercial Real Estate Investment Management where he was responsible for commercial real estate asset management, leasing, disposition, finance and operations. He is also a former strategy and research consultant at Cicero Group.

Mr. Gabriel is a graduate of Brigham Young University's Marriott School of Management and holds an MPA with an emphasis in finance from the Romney Institute.

He will be based in Dallas, Texas.

Petros PACE Finance

Austin-based Petros PACE Finance, LLC is solely dedicated to providing long-term PACE financing to U.S. commercial property owners seeking to increase their property values, lower their energy costs and reduce their carbon footprint. The principals of Petros PACE Finance – Mansoor Ghori, Tommy Deavenport and Jim Stanislaus – have substantial experience in structured finance and lending and bring significant value to all parties involved in the transactions in which they participate.

Media Contact: Natalie Groves

Phone: 512-599-9042

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petros-pace-hires-dustin-gabriel-as-vice-president-of-originations-300641181.html

SOURCE Petros PACE Finance, LLC

Related Links

http://www.petros-pace.com

