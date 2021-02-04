Petros Pharmaceuticals Establishes Steering Committee to Expand into Non-Rx Status for Stendra® (avanafil)

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Petros or the Company) (Nasdaq: PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men's health, today announced that it has formed a steering committee to develop expanded patient access initiatives, including non-prescription or Over the Counter (OTC) status strategies, for its STENDRA® (avanafil) product, an oral medication used in the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). The committee will build upon more than 2 years of work conducted by the Company to pursue direct to consumer self-care mechanisms for increased engagement and control over their erectile health.

The initial members of the steering committee include Greg Bradley, member of the Petros board of directors and president and CEO of Foundation Consumer Healthcare, which has an industry leading portfolio of differentiated OTC products, including the #1 OB-GYN recommended Plan B One-Step emergency contraception, its flagship product and #1 selling SKU in the U.S.; Paul Wardle, founder and principal of Beacon Associates, LLC and a former pharmaceutical executive with extensive experience in Rx to OTC switch, including the Viagra OTC switch in the United Kingdom; Fady Boctor, the Company's Chief Commercial Officer; and Tania King an operating advisor to Petros with significant experience in retail, sales and marketing, supporting various brands with their OTC initiatives, including working with Mr. Bradley on achieving Plan B One-Step's OTC status.

"The large number of men silently suffering from erectile dysfunction provides an incredible opportunity to encourage men to take care of their health while maintaining the discretion that men naturally seek. Exploring the feasibility and path forward for an ED medication to minimize additional steps and still provide excellent care is an attractive possibility for a market segment that is traditionally underserved based on reticence to interact with physicians. We are looking forward to exploring the possibilities available to facilitate access to Stendra while differentiating it in the market. We look forward to providing updates as we progress," said Mr. Boctor.

About STENDRA (avanafil)

Stendra® (avanafil), originally launched by Auxilium Pharmaceuticals prior to that company's sale to Endo Pharmaceuticals, is an oral phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5) inhibitor for the treatment of ED that can be dosed as early as ~15 minutes before sexual activity, can be taken with or without food, and is well tolerated, with a rate of discontinuation (2.0%) equivalent to placebo (1.7%) in clinical trials. Stendra® was designed and developed expressly for erectile dysfunction. The Company recently undertook a relaunch of Stendra®, generating gross revenues of approximately $30 million in 2019. Petros intends to accelerate the relaunch of Stendra® with a well-funded commercial organization and refocused strategy. Currently, Stendra® is covered for 75% of commercially insured lives, with a co-pay as low as $0.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a world-leading specialized men's health company by identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative therapeutics for men's health issues including, but not limited to erectile dysfunction, endothelial dysfunction, psychosexual and psychosocial ailments, Peyronie's disease, hormone health and substance use disorders.

