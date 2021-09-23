Petros Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men's health, announces today that President and Chief Commercial Officer Fady Boctor will present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference, which is being held virtually from September 29 - 30, 2021.

Mr. Boctor will deliver his corporate presentation on September 30 at 2:40 PM ET.

Mr. Boctor will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Investors can register here: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/healthcare/

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a world-leading specialized men's health company by identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative therapeutics for men's health issues including, but not limited to erectile dysfunction, endothelial dysfunction, psychosexual and psychosocial ailments, Peyronie's disease, hormone health and substance use disorders.

SOURCE Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

petrospharma.com

