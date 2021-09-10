Petros Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men's health, announces today that President and Chief Commercial Officer Fady Boctor will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, which is being held virtually from September 13 – 15, 2021.

Mr. Boctor will deliver his corporate presentation, which will become available beginning on September 13 at 7:00 AM ET.

Investors can register here: www.hcwevents.com .

Mr. Boctor will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a world-leading specialized men's health company by identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative therapeutics for men's health issues including, but not limited to erectile dysfunction, endothelial dysfunction, psychosexual and psychosocial ailments, Peyronie's disease, hormone health and substance use disorders.

