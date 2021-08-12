Petros Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two Upcoming August Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men's health, today announced that President and Chief Commercial Officer Fady Boctor is scheduled to present at the following virtual conferences:

Q3 Investor Summit: August 17 – 18, 2021

Mr. Boctor will deliver his corporate presentation on August 17 at 12:30 pm ET.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

Investors can register here: Q3 Investor Summit Investor Registration

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event Investor Conference: August 17 – 19, 2021

Mr. Boctor will deliver his corporate presentation on August 18 at 4:00 pm ET.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

Investors can register here: REGISTER

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a world-leading specialized men's health company by identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative therapeutics for men's health issues, including, but not limited to, erectile dysfunction, endothelial dysfunction, psychosexual and psychosocial ailments, Peyronie's disease, hormone health, and substance use disorders.

SOURCE Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

