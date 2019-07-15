Petrosoft Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Certification in Information Security Management

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Petrosoft, the leading provider of cloud-based business solutions for petroleum, convenience and retail, is pleased to announce that it has received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization and is now ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider.

Awarded to firms whose business processes follow to strict international standards, the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 accreditation is the only auditable international standard for information security management.

"In today's world of balancing technology, innovation and security of our customers data, we need to be vigilant with proactively safeguarding our customers data as well as our own. We take this very seriously!" said Sergei Gorloff, Petrosoft's founder and CEO. "Our continued adherence to the ISO 27001 framework, coupled with measuring our cybersecurity approach against additional benchmarks, including SOC2, demonstrates the depth of our commitment to the highest standards of information security. Continually assessing our cyber defenses both internally and externally has fortified the protection of the sensitive data assets entrusted to us."

Developed by the International Organization for Standardization, ISO/IEC 27001 is a globally recognized information security management system standard that requires adherence to controls governing information security policies; organization of information security; human resource security; asset management; access control; physical and environmental security; operations security; communications security; system acquisition; development and maintenance; information security incident management; information security aspects of business continuity management; and compliance.

To obtain this certification, Petrosoft underwent a comprehensive set of internal and external reviews to ensure its IT systems met the requirements of ISO/IEC 27001. The process was audited by the A-lign, an independent, third-party auditor, with accreditation from ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to perform ISMS 27001 certifications.

ABOUT PETROSOFT:

Petrosoft LLC designs, develops, and markets end-to-end internet-based retail automation solutions for the retail (convenience stores, beer distributors, liquor stores and tobacco outlets), petroleum and food service industries. Its products include C-Store Office®, a cloud-based back-office software for retailers; SmartPOS, a point-of-sale system that focuses on fuel-pump integration; QwickServe, a software and hardware solution for quick-serve restaurants; Direct Connect, a device that connects retailers to their back-office systems; and Fuel-Central, a cloud-based fuel distribution management software that focuses on fuel distribution automation and fuel truck optimization. The company also provides internet-based retail management products that connect vendor, forecourt, point-of-sale, made-to-order, back-office, fuel management, network, and financial systems together as needed. Additionally, its online tools optimize store inventory, productivity, sales, profits, margins, and manages costs, operations and controls pricing. The company offers electronic data interchange, invoice data processing, and technical support services. Petrosoft also provides training services, such as on-site, classroom, online, and on-demand sessions.

Petrosoft LLC was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with offices in other countries as well. https://www.petrosoftinc.com/

