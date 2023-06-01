Petrosoft, Inc. Announces Gilbarco Veeder-Root Certification

Leading provider of fuel and convenience retailer solutions now certified to offer rebate and loyalty programs through Scan Data

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petrosoft Inc., a leading provider of convenience store and fuel retailer back office and technology solutions, has received certification from Gilbarco Veeder-Root for Scan Data. This provides certified functionality of Petrosoft's Scan Data and Scan Data Loyalty program on Gilbarco's Passport point-of sale-system. Petrosoft's Scan Data program utilizes a secure data upload enabled by Petrosoft's Direct Connect (DC) Box, which eliminates the needs for additional hardware to access the program.

To receive the certification, Gilbarco performed a year-long security test with Petrosoft's DC Box. Scan Data gives retailers access to manufacturer promotions and rebates, from tobacco manufacturers like R.J. Reynolds and Altria. Petrosoft's Scan Data is also certified compatible with SmartPOS and Verifone registers.

"We are pleased to add Gilbarco to our list of certificates, as we can now offer our solution to even more customers," said David Guenther, Chief Strategy Officer for Petrosoft. "This is what we do best: boosting the bottom line for small retail operators by providing solutions that streamline everyday business operations!"

About Petrosoft

Petrosoft's leader is a chain retail operator and engineer who initially developed a cloud-based back-office software solution in 2002. Today, the company designs, creates and markets end-to-end c-store technology, enabling a seamless connection between vendors, point-of-sale, foodservice, back-office, network, analytics, and financial systems. The company continually strives to find innovative ways to allow operators to make the most of their on-site and back-office operational data, decreasing risk while optimizing inventory, productivity, sales, profit, and margins. Petrosoft is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA. Find out more at www.petrosoftinc.com.

Media Contact:

Delilah Bourque

(412) 306-0640

[email protected]

SOURCE Petrosoft