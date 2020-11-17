Petrosoft, LLC and Bulloch Technologies Announce Convenience Store Software Partnership

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Petrosoft, LLC, a global leader in cloud-based, back-office software solutions for retail convenience store (c-store), petroleum, and food service industries, announced today the formation of a partnership with Bulloch Technologies to provide a back-office software solution for a global oil company's Canadian convenience stores.

Petrosoft, LLC was founded in 2002 by Sergei Gorloff, a convenience store owner and engineer who needed an end-to-end retail technology solution to fully automate his forecourt, in-store, and backoffice operations at his convenience stores. He developed CStoreOffice® back-office software that transformed his c-store operations, allowing him to easily monitor and control inventory, reduce shrinkage, and increase profits. The company has since grown consistently, forming partnerships with thousands of convenience store owners and operators across the U.S. and globally who have profitably streamlined their stores. Gorloff currently serves as Petrosoft's Chief Executive Officer.

Given its success with partnerships, Petrosoft recognized an ideal match with Canadian-based c-store point-of-sale (POS) software leader Bulloch Technologies. Bulloch's BT9000 POS serves thousands of cstores and gas stations throughout Canada and North America. The company has also forged strong partnerships with the largest global oil and energy industry leaders.

The new partnership allows Petrosoft to integrate its back-office CStoreOffice software with Bulloch's point-of-sale (POS) BT9000 throughout thousands of c-stores in Canada, expanding Petrosoft's reach into the international market.

Gorloff said, "Our partnership with Bulloch Technologies is an incredible opportunity to expand into the Canadian market, which includes approximately 12,000 convenience stores with fuel. We can potentially introduce Petrosoft's back-office solution to 6,500 Canadian convenience store-gas (c-gas) stations already using Bulloch's POS, enabling them to streamline their operations, reduce costs, and improve profitability."

The partnership will enable Canadian c-stores to seamlessly control their business operations, with Petrosoft's 18 years' experience in c-store back-office retail technology and Bulloch's 30 years' expertise in c-store POS technology.

For more information on the Petrosoft and Bulloch partnership, please visit: https://www.petrosoftinc.com/alliances/.

About Petrosoft, LLC

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Petrosoft, LLC designs, develops, and markets end-to-end cloud-based retail automation solutions for the convenience store, petroleum and retail food service industries. Its products include CStoreOffice®, SmartPOS®, QwickServe®, Direct Connect®, and Fuel-Central®. The company connects internet-based retail management products with vendor, forecourt, point-of-sale, made-to-order, back-office, fuel management, network, and financial systems. Additionally, the company offers electronic data interchange, invoice data processing, technical support, and training. Petrosoft received the Top Innovation Partner Award at the 2018 SAP SMB Innovation Summit. Visit https://www.petrosoftinc.com/ for more information.

About Bulloch Technologies

Since 1986, the Bulloch Technologies 'BT9000' system has been providing efficient, feature rich and dependable C-Gas Point-of-Sale software. Currently deployed in over 60% of C-Gas stations in Canada. Simplicity in design without the need for a 3 rd party EPS or Device controller, we interface directly. Thousands of EMV Deployed Pay-at-pump sites throughout Canada.

We were the first to deliver EMV at the pump in North America (2010). A feature rich solution with Host based discounting, Interact Flash (EMV Debit Contactless), NFC and contactless EMV. We directly support multiple simultaneous Acquirers, multiple simultaneous loyalty hosts, and multiple simultaneous Cloud based data sharing processes.

PA-DSS 3.2 certified. Conexxus, PEI, NACS members.

www.BullochTech.com

Contacts

Don Rendulic

Vice President, Marketing

Petrosoft, LLC

(412) 370-3708

[email protected]

Brad Bossert

Director of Sales & Marketing

Bulloch Technologies

(415) 574-2242

[email protected]

