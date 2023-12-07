Pets Are Loving Support Adds Three Board Members

Amy Cureton, Keith Barnes & Tommy Burkhalter join board of longtime Atlanta pets-people nonprofit, PALS

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pets Are Loving Support, Inc. (PALS), an Atlanta-based non-profit that enables pets to remain at home with seriously ill, disabled and people over the age of 65, has added three new members to its board of directors for two-year terms: Amy Cureton, Keith Barnes and Tommy Burkhalter

Amy Cureton is an independent business consultant, serving as a contract CFO for nonprofits and small businesses. She began her career as an investment banker and executed capital raising and mergers and acquisitions transactions for clients across a broad range of industries. In addition to PALS, she serves on the board and is the Chair of the Finance Committee for Odyssey Atlanta. Cureton earned a degree in Economics and Mathematics from Wellesley College and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Keith Barnes is Talent Employee Relations Manager for Deloitte Services LP; he started with the company in 1998. The accomplished human resource professional previously worked with Walmart stores, First American National Bank, AppleOne staffing and Gemini Industries, in Nashville. Barnes earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Athens State College. He also took human resources classes at Middle Tennessee State University and is a past member of SHRM.

Tommy Burkhalter is a Project Manager with Wells Fargo & Company, where he develops project plans for merchant services, acts as a subject-matter-expert on project functions and offers solutions to improve project and client experience pertaining to data, data-mapping and related processes. Burkhalter is a banking operations specialist and IT professional with 15-plus years' experience, previously working with banks and fintech services companies and as an independent contractor in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Ohio. He attended Clemson University in Computer Information Systems.

"PALS is fortunate to have these three exceptional professionals join our hardworking, hands-on board of trustees," says Ann Vitale, a career coach, trainer and group facilitator, who is Chair of the Board of Pets Are Loving Support. "Their additional perspectives around financial, technical, community and many issues are welcomed and appreciated. Best? Each has already hit the ground running!"

Other members of the PALS board are: Mike Anderson, Controller and CPA with Carter Real Estate; (Secretary) Michael Edwards, community volunteer and a retired banker; (Bingo Chair) Joel Feuer, a longtime Realtor; (Treasurer) Bill Golden, a longtime intown Realtor; Hannah Jarrells, attorney, Baker Donelson; (Vice Chair) Jim Marks, alter ego of long-time HIV/AIDS activist BUBBBA D. Licious, who has hosted PALS Drag Queen Bingo since 1997; Vitale; and Jeremy Tarlow, a veterinarian and founder of Best Friends Blood Bank, an animal blood resource.

Pets Are Loving Support, Inc. (PALS), an Atlanta-based non-profit, provides ongoing care and support to the pets of Atlantans living with disabilities or HIV/AIDS and critical illnesses, and people over the age of 65. It enables pets and owners to remain together to share the healing power of love and companionship from the human-animal bond.

