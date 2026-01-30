Pet's Best Life Achieves What Was Long Thought "Impossible"

Yummy Combs® Clinically Proven to Remove Hardened Tartar from Dogs' Teeth!

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet's Best Life has achieved what was long considered impossible: removing hardened tartar from dogs' teeth with a treat. In a clinically documented 60-day Dirty Tooth Study (DTS), Yummy Combs® was proven to remove hardened tartar by more than 26% and improve breath freshness by over 45%. Yummy Combs are also proven to deter new tartar formation and thus also carry the VOHC Seal of Acceptance for Tartar Control!

This breakthrough represents the next generation of canine oral care products to address the needs of 54 million US dogs who are suffering from gum disease today. For more than three decades, studies have shown that approximately 60% of U.S. dogs are living with gum disease, with tartar being a primary cause. Despite increased attention to dental health, the prevalence of gum disease in dogs has remained largely unchanged—until now.

"Yummy Combs' proprietary shape and engineered density allow dogs to clean their own teeth mechanically—'doggie powered' teeth cleaning while enjoying a great 'Yummy' treat," said Joe Roetheli, Ph.D., Co-Founder of Pet's Best Life. "For the first time, a dog treat has been clinically proven to remove hardened tartar—long deemed 'impossible'."

Redefining What's Possible in Oral Care

Prior to December 2025, Google stated that it was impossible for a dog treat to remove tartar. After reviewing the results of the Yummy Combs Dirty Tooth Study, Google updated its position, recognizing Yummy Combs as the first dog treat clinically proven to remove hardened tartar—a major cause of gum disease. And, it does so with patented mechanical action and prescribed hardness.

Understanding the Research: CTS vs. DTS

There are now two recognized protocols for evaluating the effectiveness of dental products in pets: the Clean Tooth Study (CTS) and the Dirty Tooth Study (DTS). Both have their role. Because these studies begin under different conditions, their outcomes are not directly comparable.

Clean Tooth Study (CTS): Typically runs 28 days and begins after a professional dental cleaning. Dr. Jan Bellows, a Board-Certified Veterinary Dentist and past President of the American Veterinary Dental College, notes that: "Because the teeth are professionally cleaned at the start, a Clean Tooth Study (CTS) is designed to measure how well a product helps slow new tartar buildup (while it is still soft). It is not designed to measure removal of hardened tartar."

Dirty Tooth Study (DTS): Begins with adult dogs that haven't had their teeth professionally cleaned for at least one year. DTS tests under real-world conditions, where tartar has fully hardened and bonded tightly to the tooth surface, making it extremely difficult to remove.

From "Impossible" to Clinically Proven Achievement

Hardened tartar is often compared to ice bonded to pavement—tightly attached and very difficult to remove. But even warmer temperatures do not help remove tartar! For decades, experts have believed no chew or treat could dislodge tartar. But innovations in Yummy Combs' shape, geometry, and prescribed hardness have changed that.

Dr. Lon Lewis, a Board-Certified Veterinary Nutritionist and co-inventor, says, "Yummy Combs treats feature up to 200 cleaning surfaces, a 360° scrubbing and flossing-style action, and a custom-designed hardness profile, and Yummy Combs simultaneously cleans both upper and lower teeth simultaneously while dogs chew." This patented combination of mechanical action plus prescribed hardness removes hardened tartar and debris, improves breath, and supports gum health.

"It truly is 'doggie-powered teeth cleaning' where the dog does all the work while being rewarded with a great-tasting treat that supports wellness and builds the bond of love," said Roetheli. He also noted that "Yummy Combs also help reduce how often professional cleanings are needed over a dog's lifetime.

A New Gold Standard in Canine Oral Health Care

For decades, veterinarians have urged dog owners to brush their pets' teeth daily as the Gold Standard of oral care maintenance. "Yet today, compliance is only about 5% and brushing cannot remove tartar," Roetheli noted. "Yummy Combs are simple to use and better as they remove tartar. Just give your dog an appropriately sized Yummy Combs for your dog's weight and enjoy watching your dog power clean his/her own teeth while savoring a delicious treat that delivers an effective, rewarding, and clinically proven new Platinum Standard for oral health that builds the bond of love between dog and owner."

About Pet's Best Life: Based in North Kansas City, Missouri, Pet's Best Life is dedicated to Nurturing Optimal Wellness™ to improve pet wellness through science-backed innovations that enrich the bond of love between pets and their owners. Its flagship brand, Yummy Combs®, integrates nutrition, safety, and dental care into one breakthrough treat with 21 "category firsts" and over 60 benefits for pets' best lives every day. Pet's Best Life has more recently launched Longevity15 to extend the quality of life of dogs.

